Rewinding: Football High Live: Scores, updates from Round 2 of the 2022 HS playoffs
The high school playoff field gets cut in half again tonight as teams vie for a spot in the third round of the playoffs next week. Four games in Class 7A will decide next week’s semifinals. In the North, a pair of Region 3 rematches take place between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover and Vestavia Hills and Thompson. In the South, it’s two Region 2 rematches: Dothan at Auburn and Enterprise at Central-Phenix City. The winners play next week for the right to go to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley football player Kolten Fluke voted the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Pe Ell/Willapa Valley QB Kolten Fluke for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 5! In a rematch with Adna, the senior quarterback threw for 100 yards and a season-high three touchdowns, and added 32 rushing yards and ...
