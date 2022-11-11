The high school playoff field gets cut in half again tonight as teams vie for a spot in the third round of the playoffs next week. Four games in Class 7A will decide next week’s semifinals. In the North, a pair of Region 3 rematches take place between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover and Vestavia Hills and Thompson. In the South, it’s two Region 2 rematches: Dothan at Auburn and Enterprise at Central-Phenix City. The winners play next week for the right to go to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

2 DAYS AGO