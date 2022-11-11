LOCAL THEATER: ‘Rent’ to open today at Opera House Players

Opera House Players Marcevan Costanzo, Mall Sillars, Omar Walters, and Jay Torres in rehearsals for “Rent,” which opens tonight in Enfield. Opera House Players

ENFIELD — Opera House Players’ latest production, opening today, is the classic Jonathan Larson rock musical about life and love in New York City’s East Village in the early 1990s, “Rent,” running through Nov. 27.

“Rent” is not exactly the kind of musical that the Opera House Players have been known to do of late, and for Eric Boucher, this is a good thing.

If You Go

"RENT"

WHAT: Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama.

WHERE: Opera House Players, Enfield Annex, 124 North Maple St., Enfield.

WHEN: Today through Nov. 27

TICKETS: $25 and $21