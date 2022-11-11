ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record. They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season. “Well,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
beckersasc.com

$66M San Antonio outpatient, surgical center under construction

UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city. The UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway outpatient and surgery center will be five stories and 108,000 square feet, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the university. The clinic will offer primary and specialty care as well as outpatient surgical procedures.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio

This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Read part two and part three. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In

I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo debuts new wine that supports wildlife conservation

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has partnered with the Director of Wine Making at Kerrville Hills Winery, John Rivenburgh, to create Conservino, a wine that will help conservation efforts in wildlife. All of the proceeds collected from sales of Conservino will go to support San Antonio Zoo-led...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Westfall Branch Library reopening its doors after months of maintenance

SAN ANTONIO – After months of maintenance, San Antonio Public Library’s Westfall Branch is welcoming community members back. At noon on Nov. 29, the library will resume regular operating hours. The $246,000 renovation project included flooring replacement, renovated restrooms, an automatic front door, a fresh coat of paint,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy