Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record. They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season. “Well,...
KSAT 12
Lifetime Recovery CEO discusses how to help those battling substance abuse
SAN ANTONIO – Since January, San Antonio police have handled more than 3,500 DWI cases. David Phipps, CEO & president of Lifetime Recovery -- which helps people dealing with substance abuse issues -- says alcoholism is something the community needs to discuss more openly. Phipps hopes the recent incident...
beckersasc.com
$66M San Antonio outpatient, surgical center under construction
UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city. The UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway outpatient and surgery center will be five stories and 108,000 square feet, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the university. The clinic will offer primary and specialty care as well as outpatient surgical procedures.
texasstandard.org
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Read part two and part three. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
KSAT 12
Monday is last day to arrange for Thanksgiving meal delivery from Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner by calling 211
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the final day to arrange for a free Thanksgiving meal delivery from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. People can reserve a meal delivery by calling United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s 211 Helpline until midnight. The meals are reserved for people...
These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To-Go
There are several eateries across the city offering Thanksgiving meals to-go.
KSAT 12
Shelters and community nonprofits warmly welcome winter clothing donations
SAN ANTONIO – Local nonprofits are stocking up on warm coats, sweaters, and clothing as temperatures begin to dip. Gavin Rogers with Corazon San Antonio says their day center has a stack of sweaters ready to hand out. But he says they’re cautious about handing out any heavy coats.
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In
I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo debuts new wine that supports wildlife conservation
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has partnered with the Director of Wine Making at Kerrville Hills Winery, John Rivenburgh, to create Conservino, a wine that will help conservation efforts in wildlife. All of the proceeds collected from sales of Conservino will go to support San Antonio Zoo-led...
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
KSAT 12
You now need to earn more than $87,000 a year to afford a typical home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Did you get a 50% raise this year? Probably not. But, a homebuyer needs to earn about that much more compared to just a year ago to afford a typical home in San Antonio. The statistic shared by the Real Estate site Redfin is just further...
KSAT 12
Westfall Branch Library reopening its doors after months of maintenance
SAN ANTONIO – After months of maintenance, San Antonio Public Library’s Westfall Branch is welcoming community members back. At noon on Nov. 29, the library will resume regular operating hours. The $246,000 renovation project included flooring replacement, renovated restrooms, an automatic front door, a fresh coat of paint,...
'I love working with these kids' | Southwest ISD special education teacher wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award
SAN ANTONIO — They don't call them the "Big Country Bears" for nothing. Even the little ones at that Southwest Independent School District elementary school can pull off a big surprise. “That was difficult,” Andy Kinsey said. He had the tough task of keeping Amanda Carreon away from the...
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Antonio
When a loved one can no longer live alone safely, assisted living communities provide the necessary care and company for them to age comfortably.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio releases video of confrontation between council members Bravo, Sandoval
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Tuesday released a video requested by KSAT showing a confrontation that happened before a city council meeting in September. The incident between District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resulted in the censure vote against Bravo last week.
UT Health School of Nursing donates Narcan to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was recently re-stocked with Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, a nasal spray that can help individuals who overdosed on opioids. The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing donated the supplies, and they are providing education and resources to...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
11 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 14, 2022 include Zoo Lights, Goo Goo Dolls Concert, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 14 include Zoo Lights, Goo Goo Dolls Concert, Mariachi Extravaganza, Yelp’s Thank You Thursday, and more!. Deal Alert – Canyon Lake Pontoon Boat Tour – Lowest Price Guarantee!. Enjoy a...
seguintoday.com
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
Comments / 1