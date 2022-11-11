Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death unacceptable, says Michael Gove
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould in his flat, a coroner ruled. Awaab's father repeatedly raised...
BBC
The day Winston Churchill lost his 'seat for life'
One hundred years ago today, in Dundee's Marryat Hall, a pensive Winston Churchill waited for the result of an election for what he had once described as a seat for life. He was soon to find out that this was not the case. In his time as a Liberal MP...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Ukraine: Girl with rare disorder now living in NI 'would have died'
The mother of a four-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder thinks she "would have died" had they not fled Ukraine and moved to Northern Ireland. Vlada and Daria Yakovenko left their home in Ukraine when the war broke out. When they reached the Polish border they met retired pharmacist...
Comments / 0