Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Cost of living: Local supermarket boom as inflation jumps
A Welsh supermarket chain has said that the cost of living crisis has led to a boom in business. It comes as latest inflation figures show that prices rose by 11.1% in the year to October - a 41-year high. CK Foodstores said the rising cost of petrol meant customers...
BBC
The day Winston Churchill lost his 'seat for life'
One hundred years ago today, in Dundee's Marryat Hall, a pensive Winston Churchill waited for the result of an election for what he had once described as a seat for life. He was soon to find out that this was not the case. In his time as a Liberal MP...
BBC
Animal sculptures to be installed on Swindon roundabouts
Animal sculptures will be installed on major roundabouts as a nod to the natural and pastoral history of a town. Swindon Borough Council has given planning permission to put up landmark sculptures on the White Hart and Gable Cross roundabouts. Three deer will be placed at the White Hart roundabout...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Asda and Lidl limit egg sales after supply issues
Some shops including Asda and Lidl have started to ration the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues. Asda said customers would be limited to buying two boxes of eggs until further notice, while Lidl is limiting customers to three. UK poultry farmers are facing...
Comments / 0