FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Siena reclaims Albany Cup in renewal of rivalry game against UAlbany
The Siena men’s basketball team reclaimed the Albany Cup in what was the renewal of the rivalry game for the first time in five seasons. The Saints overcame a 16-point second half deficit, using a 41-12 run over the final 15:47 of the game to beat the Danes 75-62.
Niskayuna football wins program’s first ever sectional championship
The Niskayuna football team won the program’s first ever sectional championship on Saturday over Averill Park. The Silver Warriors scored 28 unanswered points to finish the game in a 35-6 win. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer team caps season with program’s first state title
The Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer team capped off an incredible season by winning the program’s first ever state championship on Sunday. The Fordians beat Sauquoit Valley 6-3 at Cortland High School. Sisters Payton and Addyson Galuski had three goals each for Waterford-Halfmoon in the victory. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Player Guest- UAlbany sophomore safety Semaj Brown
Chicago native and UAlbany safety Semaj Brown joins Ashley Miller on UAlbany Football Weekly, sponsored by Mohawk Chevrolet. You can watch the show Saturday’s at 11:30 AM on MY4 Albany.
Mohawk Chevrolet hosts Special Olympics power lifting
It was a Spartan showdown today in Ballston Spa. The Spartan Showdown power-lifting event, hosted by Mohawk Chevrolet, will feature squat, bench-press and deadlift competitions. Sunday Capital Region native and Atlanta Braves pitcher, Ian Anderson is scheduled to appear at Mohawk Chevrolet for a power-lifting event. The meet-and-greet is completely...
Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder
An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
Saratoga horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge in assault case
Saratoga race horse trainer Chad Brown has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of harassment in the assault case against his ex-girlfriend. Brown was originally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing – accused of choking her. He will now be sentenced to one year of conditional discharge. The judge also issued an order of protection.
Albany luncheon draws hundreds of people to help fight heart disease
The annual “Go Red for Women” luncheon was held at the Albany Capital Center on Tuesday. NewsChannel 13’s Subrina Dhammi was the emcee. Heart disease is the number one killer of women. More women die from heart disease than all cancers combined. Nearly 400 women and men...
Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit
A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
Capital Region’s first snow arriving overnight
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday as the Capital Region prepares for its first widespread snow of the season. It won’t be a major snowfall event, but it will pose an inconvenience during the morning commute. Because of this, the First Warning Weather team has called an Alert Day for Wednesday.
North Country plow drivers gear up for busy night
Snowplow drivers in Warren County were gearing up for the snow like many others around the Capital Region. A lot of the crews were already out on the road before the snow started. The Department of Public Works superintendent in Glens Falls, Tom Girard, assures they are fully staffed and...
Shelters prepare to take in Capital Region homeless during snow, cold
Organizations that help the homeless are preparing for the wintry weather. Albany’s Homeless & Travelers Aid Society has called a Code Blue alert through Friday. This means that people who are homeless can spend the night at the Capital City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street, The Lutheran Church on State Street, or the Safe Haven on South Swan Street.
Clifton Park hosts Capital District Fall Fine Arts Festival
Also happening Sunday – the Capital District’s fall fine arts festival. The event will feature live music from local bands, food trucks, craft beverages, and wellness workshops. Some local businesses will also have booths set up so you can shop for some holiday gifts. The event starts at...
Glenville man charged in hatchet attack has court appearance moved to December
A Glenville man accused of attacking two Clifton Park teenagers with a hatchet was set to appear before a judge on Tuesday. However, that appearance has been moved to December 13, after his lawyer asked for an adjournment. Benjamin Jerome allegedly swung a hatchet at the victims and shot their...
Pilot program kicks off for kids and teens with Autism
A new pilot program hopes to fill a need in the Capital Region, and help save lives. The program offers swim lessons to kids and teenagers with autism. The first session was held today at the JCC on Whitehall Rd. in Albany. Organizers say it was a success. They tell...
Albany parolee accused of pointing gun at woman
A parolee from Albany is under arrest again. Marcus Roberts, 44, is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a person on South Pearl Street. Roberts is now charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s now in the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested for a...
Crossgates Mall prepares for the Holidays
Thanksgiving Day is next week… which also means the holiday shopping season is just around the corner. Crossgates Mall says it will extend its hours starting on black Friday to make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone. It’ll be open from 7 A.M. through 9 P.M. on...
Internet slowly returning to Albany City Schools after cyberattack
Internet is slowly returning to the Albany School District. Students using Chromebooks had their service put back online on Monday. However, people using desktops and laptops will have to wait a little longer. The school district is bringing its systems back slowly after a cyberattack earlier this month. A district...
Albany man accused of stealing rent money in Clifton Park
An Albany man is accused of stealing rent money in Clifton Park. Steven Belfiore, 33, is charged with grand larceny. Troopers say they got a complaint from the owner of the Fox Run apartment complex in Clifton Park. They found Belfiore – who used to work as a property manager...
Two Capital Region hospitals recognized for how technology helps patients
Two Albany Med Health Systems hospitals are among the “most wired” in the nation. Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital have made the list by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. The group looks at how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical...
