Loudonville, NY

WNYT

Mohawk Chevrolet hosts Special Olympics power lifting

It was a Spartan showdown today in Ballston Spa. The Spartan Showdown power-lifting event, hosted by Mohawk Chevrolet, will feature squat, bench-press and deadlift competitions. Sunday Capital Region native and Atlanta Braves pitcher, Ian Anderson is scheduled to appear at Mohawk Chevrolet for a power-lifting event. The meet-and-greet is completely...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder

An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit

A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Capital Region’s first snow arriving overnight

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday as the Capital Region prepares for its first widespread snow of the season. It won’t be a major snowfall event, but it will pose an inconvenience during the morning commute. Because of this, the First Warning Weather team has called an Alert Day for Wednesday.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

North Country plow drivers gear up for busy night

Snowplow drivers in Warren County were gearing up for the snow like many others around the Capital Region. A lot of the crews were already out on the road before the snow started. The Department of Public Works superintendent in Glens Falls, Tom Girard, assures they are fully staffed and...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Shelters prepare to take in Capital Region homeless during snow, cold

Organizations that help the homeless are preparing for the wintry weather. Albany’s Homeless & Travelers Aid Society has called a Code Blue alert through Friday. This means that people who are homeless can spend the night at the Capital City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street, The Lutheran Church on State Street, or the Safe Haven on South Swan Street.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park hosts Capital District Fall Fine Arts Festival

Also happening Sunday – the Capital District’s fall fine arts festival. The event will feature live music from local bands, food trucks, craft beverages, and wellness workshops. Some local businesses will also have booths set up so you can shop for some holiday gifts. The event starts at...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Pilot program kicks off for kids and teens with Autism

A new pilot program hopes to fill a need in the Capital Region, and help save lives. The program offers swim lessons to kids and teenagers with autism. The first session was held today at the JCC on Whitehall Rd. in Albany. Organizers say it was a success. They tell...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany parolee accused of pointing gun at woman

A parolee from Albany is under arrest again. Marcus Roberts, 44, is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a person on South Pearl Street. Roberts is now charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s now in the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested for a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Crossgates Mall prepares for the Holidays

Thanksgiving Day is next week… which also means the holiday shopping season is just around the corner. Crossgates Mall says it will extend its hours starting on black Friday to make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone. It’ll be open from 7 A.M. through 9 P.M. on...
WNYT

Internet slowly returning to Albany City Schools after cyberattack

Internet is slowly returning to the Albany School District. Students using Chromebooks had their service put back online on Monday. However, people using desktops and laptops will have to wait a little longer. The school district is bringing its systems back slowly after a cyberattack earlier this month. A district...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of stealing rent money in Clifton Park

An Albany man is accused of stealing rent money in Clifton Park. Steven Belfiore, 33, is charged with grand larceny. Troopers say they got a complaint from the owner of the Fox Run apartment complex in Clifton Park. They found Belfiore – who used to work as a property manager...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Two Capital Region hospitals recognized for how technology helps patients

Two Albany Med Health Systems hospitals are among the “most wired” in the nation. Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital have made the list by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. The group looks at how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical...
ALBANY, NY

