FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNEM
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Exclusive: Tim Allen Shares His Thoughts on Retiring and the Magic of 'The Santa Clauses'
Nearly 30 years ago, Tim Allen put on the suit and became "the big guy" in The Santa Clause. The 1994 Christmas classic starring Allen as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa went on to spawn two sequels, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and now a limited series, The Santa Clauses.
How Damien Chazelle’s Orgiastic Hollywood ‘Babylon’ Could Shake Up the Oscar Craft Races
Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was just the warm up for “Babylon,” his epic comedy-drama about Hollywood during the seismic shift from silents to talkies in the 1920s — think “La Dolce Vita” meets “Nashville” by way of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This allowed the Oscar-winning director to step out of his comfort zone with a wild, orgiastic ride through hedonistic excess and extreme living before the sound revolution transformed the movies into a cultural phenomenon. Judging from the mixed response to Monday’s Academy screening, however, “Babylon” might have a bumpier Best Picture ride than its singing and dancing predecessor....
Mariah Carey wanted to trademark 'Queen of Christmas' and 'Princess Christmas', but her application was rejected
Full-time festive musician Elizabeth Chan opposed the move by the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, arguing that "Christmas is for everyone."
