Houston, TX

Men posing as cops kick down door and open fire on family in Texas home, sheriff says

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Men in body armor claiming to be police kicked down a door and opened fire on a Texas family who fired back, authorities said. One suspect died in the firefight.

Two men claiming to be the Houston police department kicked in the door of a home just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Harris County Sheriff Office said in a news conference recorded by KHOU .

A woman and her two adult sons were inside the home at the time, deputies said.

The home intruders “ immediately ” opened fire toward the residents, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Nov. 11 news release. One of them shot his partner “ most likely inadvertently ,” the sheriff said. The wounded man dropped his own gun and fled.

Then one of the sons in the residence picked up the dropped pistol and fired at the two suspects. He fatally struck the man who shot his partner, the sheriff said. The suspect was found dead in the entryway of the home.

The wounded man left with an unspecified number of other suspects, the sheriff said.

The shooting was believed to be “targeted,” deputies said at the news conference. The intruders’ motive is not yet known and the incident is under investigation.

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

