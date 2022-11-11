Men posing as cops kick down door and open fire on family in Texas home, sheriff says

Men in body armor claiming to be police kicked down a door and opened fire on a Texas family who fired back, authorities said. One suspect died in the firefight.

Two men claiming to be the Houston police department kicked in the door of a home just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Harris County Sheriff Office said in a news conference recorded by KHOU .

A woman and her two adult sons were inside the home at the time, deputies said.

The home intruders “ immediately ” opened fire toward the residents, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Nov. 11 news release. One of them shot his partner “ most likely inadvertently ,” the sheriff said. The wounded man dropped his own gun and fled.

Then one of the sons in the residence picked up the dropped pistol and fired at the two suspects. He fatally struck the man who shot his partner, the sheriff said. The suspect was found dead in the entryway of the home.

The wounded man left with an unspecified number of other suspects, the sheriff said.

The shooting was believed to be “targeted,” deputies said at the news conference. The intruders’ motive is not yet known and the incident is under investigation.

