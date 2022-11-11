INDICTED: Abilene man who burglarized animal shelter charged with Animal Cruelty, Theft

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – George Jones, the Abilene man who released multiple dogs from the Abilene Animal Services building and subsequently killed one in August, was formally charged Thursday.

Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, employees of the animal shelter reported for duty, shocked at the sight of dogs missing from their kennels and signs of fights between the dogs. It was reported that at least 10 dogs went missing, several were injured, and one was killed.

38-year-old Jones was arrested that afternoon, after his identification was at one point found in a stolen van belonging to the animal shelter. He was later found, walking nearby.

Jones was indicted by a grand jury for Cruelty to Animals, two counts of Burglary of a Building and three counts of Theft.

