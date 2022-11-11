INDICTED: Abilene man who burglarized animal shelter charged with Animal Cruelty, Theft
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – George Jones, the Abilene man who released multiple dogs from the Abilene Animal Services building and subsequently killed one in August, was formally charged Thursday.NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle
Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, employees of the animal shelter reported for duty, shocked at the sight of dogs missing from their kennels and signs of fights between the dogs. It was reported that at least 10 dogs went missing, several were injured, and one was killed.Dog attacked during Abilene animal shelter burglary finds love, safety with foster family
38-year-old Jones was arrested that afternoon, after his identification was at one point found in a stolen van belonging to the animal shelter. He was later found, walking nearby.Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Jones was indicted by a grand jury for Cruelty to Animals, two counts of Burglary of a Building and three counts of Theft.
