Kari Lake news - live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Less than 20 supporters of Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest against her loss in the gubernatorial race. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Ms Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and...
“Florida Man Makes Announcement”: New York Post Buries Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement As Others In GOP Shun Mar-A-Lago Event
Networks covered Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, but the once-loyal New York Post brushed it off. “Florida man makes announcement,” ran a headline on the bottom of the front page, referring to the former president and Celebrity Apprentice star. The story was buried on page 26. The Rupert Murdoch-owned publication has been noticeably critical of Trump ever since the midterms, when an array of election-denying proteges lost their races, including Kari Lake, running for governor of Arizona. Many in the GOP skipped the speech, with outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) one of the few elected officials to attend. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who remains...
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
The NATO chief and the president of Poland both say there are no indications a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack
Trump’s 2024 announcement is an inflection point for every Republican
Some say the Republican Party is finally souring on Donald Trump, but he won’t go down without a fight. | Editorial
Trump has to overcome the long arc of history if he is to win re-election
Several have tried – among them Herbert Hoover – but only one succeeded.So if Donald Trump is to win the presidency once more after having suffered defeat to Joe Biden in 2020, he will be in very singular company indeed – that of Grover Cleveland.Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president of the US, is the only person to have successfully won two non-consecutive terms. Can Trump become the second?“Now, Jerry, I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments in the house, for I want to find everything just as it is now, when...
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May. The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, one Mideast-based defense official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss the attack publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles (240 kilometers) off the coast of Oman.
