ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman speaks with the media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is addressing the media after a tough loss to rival Louisiana State University.Watch the news conference in the video player above. The Hogs fell to the Tigers 10-13. "Ole Miss is obviously explosive on offense," Pittman said of the Hogs'...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Field to Host Next Two Rounds of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament will return to Razorback Field for the second straight season. The No. 3 seeded Hogs will make their fifth straight second round appearance Friday night when they face 6-seed Ohio State with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

MONDAY power outages after winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Southwest Power Company crews were called out Monday evening to restore power. Customers lost power around the University of Arkansas, Prairie Grove and West Fork after a significant amount of winter weather fell Monday. Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee said those areas saw the most snowfall, somewhere...
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Arkansas road crews spent Monday preparing for forecasted snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews have started making preparations forthe first significant winter weather event of the season. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, both county and state crews said they're poised and ready for when the rain turns to snow. "In some areas, we have been out there...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy