NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
TMZ.com
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
NYC comedian Gabe Mollica realized he had no friends, so he wrote a show about it
In "Solo," comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica pokes gentle fun at his own friendlessness. "Solo," a new off-Broadway show running now at the SoHo Playhouse, examines friendship between bros and why it’s so hard to make friends as an adult. [ more › ]
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform
Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend, Plans to Go to Orbit Next Year
Lauren Sánchez, the girlfriend of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced on Monday that she plans to go to orbit sometime in 2023 alongside “a great group of females.” Bezos, who made the trip with his rocket business Blue Origin in 2021, will remain planted on earth.The couple sat down with CNN for a friendly interview at their home in Washington, DC, in which they touched—often vaguely—on topics ranging from philanthropy to Bezos’ reported interest in buying the Washington Commanders football team.Bezos declared that he plans to give away most of his wealth, though he offered few details. He said he...
Ice-T joins Dave Chappelle on ‘SNL’ for ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch
The first season of “House of the Dragon” might have drawn to a conclusion on HBO, but that didn’t stop Dave Chappelle from revisiting the series on “Saturday Night Live.”. As “SNL” host, “Game of Thrones” fan Chappelle took not only the cast along for the...
Long-time KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson dies at 70
Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson, known around the station as the "money man," has died at 70."With much sadness and a collective broken heart, our family is sad to announce that our brother, Alan Mendelson, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas," his brother Seth Mendelson said in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.Mendelson worked for KCAL9 for more than 25 years. During that time and throughout the 19990s, he provided consumers with valuable news through his "Best Buys" segment where he would show you where to get good deals on everything from electronics to clothes. Following his tenure,...
