ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
ARKANSAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
The Independent

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform

Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend, Plans to Go to Orbit Next Year

Lauren Sánchez, the girlfriend of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced on Monday that she plans to go to orbit sometime in 2023 alongside “a great group of females.” Bezos, who made the trip with his rocket business Blue Origin in 2021, will remain planted on earth.The couple sat down with CNN for a friendly interview at their home in Washington, DC, in which they touched—often vaguely—on topics ranging from philanthropy to Bezos’ reported interest in buying the Washington Commanders football team.Bezos declared that he plans to give away most of his wealth, though he offered few details. He said he...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS LA

Long-time KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson dies at 70

Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson, known around the station as the "money man," has died at 70."With much sadness and a collective broken heart, our family is sad to announce that our brother, Alan Mendelson, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas," his brother Seth Mendelson said in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.Mendelson worked for KCAL9 for more than 25 years. During that time and throughout the 19990s, he provided consumers with valuable news through his "Best Buys" segment where he would show you where to get good deals on everything from electronics to clothes. Following his tenure,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy