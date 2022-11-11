Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Culpeper realtors donate coats
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® announced the donation of over 1,400 winter accessories to homeless shelters in Fauquier, Culpeper and Madison counties. Its Cares Committee was very excited about this opportunity to help by recognizing that clothing is a basic need so many do without. In response, they decided to “Share the Warmth.”
Inside Nova
Volunteers plant trees along the Occoquan
The newly-planted trees on Prince William County-owned land near the bridge crossing the Occoquan Reservoir are just saplings, but in time they will grow and create a little ecosystem, county officials say. “After probably the second year, you’ll start seeing birds on the young trees,” Tim Hughes, environmental specialist with...
Inside Nova
New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime
A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
Inside Nova
Arc of Northern Virginia gears up to welcome new executive director
Melissa Heifetz, described as an experienced leader of non-profit organizations and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, has been tapped as the next executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. Heifetz will assume her new duties on Jan. 1 upon the retirement of...
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Filling big shoes in local conservation
“You have some big shoes to fill!” That was the refrain Court Squires, the new executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, kept hearing from folks calling to congratulate her. Squires is replacing Kim Hosen, who is retiring Jan. 1 after founding the alliance and serving as its...
Inside Nova
Nevill wins Warrenton mayoral race by 11 votes
After a contentious campaign, it appears incumbent Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill has won his bid for re-election, fending off at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Nevill received 2,072 votes to Carlos’ 2,061 votes with eight of eight precincts reporting, the state elections website...
Inside Nova
Arlington moves another step toward ranked-choice voting
Note snazzy new 2023 logo! SCOTT McCAFFREY Staff Writer Arlington County Board members on Nov. 12 set the stage for action in December switching County Board primary elections from the winner-take-all format, in place locally for 150 years, to a ranked-choice system. In putting the logistical dominoes in motion toward...
Inside Nova
Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun
Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more than 20 years since the full breadth of the Silver Line project was first planned, five new Silver Line stations opened in Fairfax and Loudoun counties Tuesday, extending the rail network’s reach to Dulles International Airport and Ashburn.
Inside Nova
Arlington Public Schools' online-tutoring initiative winning converts
Arlington Public Schools’ secondary-school students already have received more than 113,000 minutes of support through a new-for-2022 initiative with an online contractor that offers assistance through tutoring and review of work. More than 2,060 Arlington students at 13 schools have taken advantage of the free (to students if not...
Inside Nova
FCPS lauded for school system's commitment to military families
Forty Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children as 2022 “Purple Star Schools.”. The designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs...
Inside Nova
Regional home-sales prices still growing, but pace continues to slacken
Median sales prices continue to inch up across the Washington metropolitan area, albeit more slowly, even as overall home sales continue to tumble significantly, based on new October sales data. With more slowing likely to come. “During the last two months of the year, home-sales activity will continue to hit...
Inside Nova
Vienna Rotarians seeking boost for holiday youth initiative
The Rotary Club of Vienna is seeking community support for its Shelter Children’s Holiday Party, to be held on Dec. 10 in support of homeless and at-risk youth. “It is our policy to never say ‘no’ to additional children,” club officials said, pointing to a “huge increase” in the number of chilldren eligible to participate this holiday season to underscore the need for additional support.
Inside Nova
Yorktown runners place at state cross country meets
In a time of 16:41, Yorktown High School senior Jake Levine finished in 13th place at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state cross country meet on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg on Nov. 12. The winning time was 15:43. Levine was the second highest finisher from the 6D North Region.
Inside Nova
Police: Man cooks stolen food at Pizza Hut while threatening employees with knife
A 22-year-old Manassas Park man is jailed without bond after police say he cooked himself stolen food at Pizza Hut while threatening employees with a knife. The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the restaurant at 8263 Shoppers Square in Manassas. The suspect walked into the store and past the service counter towards the kitchen area.
Inside Nova
Madison wins; Langley, Potomac School lose
While the Madison Warhawks continued their three-season run of consecutive region-tournament playoff victories, the Langley Saxons and Potomac School Panthers were defeated in other first-round postseason football games on Nov. 11 and 12. Host and top-seed Madison (8-3) routed the eighth-seed Washington-Liberty Generals, 56-6, Nov. 11 in a 6D North...
Inside Nova
Investigation continues into vehicle crash that claimed life of Washington-Liberty student
A 17-year-old Washington-Liberty High School student was killed and another youth is facing charges in a vehicular crash that occurred not long after midnight on Nov. 11, Arlington police said. At around 12:30 a.m., police and fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Williamsburg Boulevard...
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested following narcotics, gang task force investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Culpeper man. On Nov. 4, Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
Inside Nova
CRI announces holiday events
Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. invites residents to experience Culpeper Downtown for the Season. To kick off the holiday season, visit Culpeper Downtown during the Holiday Preview Week, with runs from Nov. 14-20. Throughout this week, residents can be sure to enjoy refreshments, giveaways, savings and specials at over 40 different downtown merchants, including specialty gift shops, restaurants and even a charming historic hotel.
Inside Nova
Arlington government seeking support for annual holiday-gift-card event
The Arlington County government’s “Secret Santa” program will be accepting donations of gift cards that will be used to support those in need across the community. Those making the donation are asked to ensure each card does not exceed $25, but can submit as many as they like. Financial contributions, made out to “Arlington County Treasurer – Secret Santa,” are also accepted and will be used to purchase gift cards for distribution.
