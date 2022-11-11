Win $2,500 watching holidays movies

ALBANY, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) — Are you a movie lover, specifically, a holiday movie lover? If so, CableTV might have your dream job for the holidays.

CableTV is challenging someone to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days for $2,500. Along with the tinsel and Christmas carols, CableTV will gift the chosen applicant the ultimate streaming package entailing one-year subscriptions to Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

CableTV allows the applicants to choose the holiday movies for the 25 days and must be 18 or older. If you decorate for the holidays on November 1 and Elf is your favorite movie year-round, this is for you. To apply go to the CableTV website where you can find more details on how to get paid for what you’d be doing anyway during the holiday season! Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. on December 2, so get your ugly sweaters out and apply!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.