Opening day for Wichita’s second Dutch Bros Coffee is in one week. Drinks will be $3.

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Opening day for Wichita’s second Dutch Bro Coffee is just a week away.

The store that’s been under construction at 605 S. West St., right next door to Starbucks and just north of Kellogg, is set to open on Friday, Nov. 18. On that day, customers can get drinks for $3.

The first Wichita Dutch Bros — an Oregon-based drive-through-only chain with a cult following — opened at 2860 N. Maize Road in July, and during its first few days in business, lines of cars stretched out into the street.

Dutch Bros is known for its iced drinks, and they’re not all iced coffee. In addition to cold brew, Dutch Bros is known for its colorful Rebel Energy Drinks that come in flavors like peach, strawberry pomegranate, and lime and blue raspberry and offer an extra caffeine punch.

The menu also features smoothies, lemonade drinks and Dutch Freezes, which are the shop’s answer to the Starbucks Frappuccino. Dutch Bros is also known for its Dutch sodas, which are made with sparkling water and flavored syrups. Fans are crazy about the Unicorn Blood version, which is flavored with strawberry, white chocolate and almond.

Dutch Bros stores also are set to open at Greenwich Place next year. The shop will sit on the K-96 side of the development between Duluth Trading Co. and Chipotle. Derby also is getting one.

Hours at the new West Street Dutch Bros will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

