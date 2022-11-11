Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week
Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Arizona’s commitment to playing as many true freshmen as possible continued during the upset win at UCLA, with 16 first-year Wildcats playing including seven as starters. That included linebacker Jacob Manu, who made his fourth consecutive start and tied a career high with 10 tackles as well as a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Those numbers were good enough to land him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.
allsportstucson.com
Fisch: ‘Epitome of great complimentary football’ in Arizona’s upset of UCLA
You could sense something was brewing at the Rose Bowl Saturday night. For Arizona, it was something special. It scored first … then scored again and by the time you looked had a 14-0 lead on No. 9 UCLA. Was this the night Arizona put everything together to get...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after first week
Arizona women’s basketball has started its annual climb up the Associated Press rankings. The Wildcats debuted at No. 19 in the preseason poll. After two wins on their part and some losses by those ahead of them, they moved to No. 18 after the first week. The Wildcats manhandled...
azdesertswarm.com
Beating UCLA doesn't mean Arizona's rebuild has been a success, it means it's working toward that goal
It’s easy to look at a victory like Arizona’s over UCLA as the kind of win that can change a program’s direction. All wins are good, yes, but conference road wins against top-10 teams are on a different level. So, it made sense that head coach Jedd Fisch was asked about that very idea that the 34-28 win at the Rose Bowl may have a little extra significance.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 14 in Associated Press poll
A strong first week on the court, and rough ones for others, has moved Arizona up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats (2-0) sit at No. 14 after blowout home wins over Nicholls and Southern, up three places from their preseason ranking. Among those teams...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as small underdog against Washington State
The Arizona Wildcats turned heads by upsetting No. 9 UCLA 34-28, but it wasn’t enough to persuade Vegas to favor the UA in its matchup against Washington State. Arizona has opened as a 3.5-point underdog for its home game against the Washington State Cougars, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off Saturday 12 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball can’t turn momentum from Washington win into victory over Washington State
Friday afternoon was a historic match for Arizona volleyball. The Wildcats hadn’t defeated the No. 20 Washington Huskies in over a decade and had only beaten them twice since 2002. The next day, Arizona football pulled off its huge upset of No. 9 UCLA. Could volleyball make it three upsets this weekend by pulling off the win against Washington State?
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023
Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. UCLA
The Arizona Wildcats played 66 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 34-28 win over UCLA. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the Wildcats’ top performers this year according to PFF, reportedly tore...
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
azpm.org
Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues
Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
KOLD-TV
Crash in Marana leaves one dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a wreck took place near Interstate 10 in Marana on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. State troopers said the rollover crash took place on I-10 at milepost 248, south of Cortaro Farms Road, when the vehicle went from I-10 to the frontage road. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22
1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
azbex.com
17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway
The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
