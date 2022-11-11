It has been a little over four months since I started my job as director of the Lewis County Economic Development. I am very fortunate to have a diverse and active board with experience in many facets who can answer a variety of questions that have come up. Also, the commission, all county officials, the cities and towns and the community have worked together and aided me in our endeavors. I will still say I am still learning every day.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO