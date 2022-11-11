Read full article on original website
Senior Center honors veterans
Veterans were recognized at the Lewis County Senior Center during the fifth annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Thursday, November 10. The event included music by Wireless Connection and Prayz’nJesus, a performance by Clara’s Dancers and square dancing by Asa’s Dancers. Proclamations from the Lewis County Commission and...
Cookie decorating classes to prepare West Virginia youth for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Only a handful of slots are available for children to practice decorating cookies for Santa Claus before the Christmas countdown begins. Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV, has hosted a pair of nearly-sold out classes for adults in October and November within the city’s Benedum Civic Center, but December 13’s class will be geared toward youth aged 5-12.
Flag raising ceremony held at Huntington Bank
A flag-raising ceremony was held at Huntington Bank on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Lewis County Honor Guard, the Lewis County High School Choir, the Mountaineer Military Museum, Lewis County Law Enforcement, and Bob Taylor assisted with the ceremony, which was attended by bank employees, members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, and the public.
City on a Hill Christian Academy micro-school in Bridgeport (West Virginia) grows out of want for Christ-centered education
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Located in the middle of Thompson Drive businesses in Bridgeport, educators have transformed a sacred space into City on a Hill Christian Academy. About 50 students started kindergarten to 12th-grade studies Sept. 6.
Fitting tribute
We applaud the efforts of Lewis Countians in honoring the men and women of the county and region who have served in the U.S. military. Thanks to the efforts of many, Lewis County veterans were honored with a parade, several special ceremonies and in other ways by individuals, organizations and businesses.
Wegener installed as Simpson Creek Baptist Church lead pastor in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — During the past two months, Sean Wegener has already gotten compliments from his new congregation at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. Born in Michigan, Wegener was installed as the church’s senior pastor Sept. 18. The pastor preached as a candidate in August.
Learning for the betterment of Lewis County
It has been a little over four months since I started my job as director of the Lewis County Economic Development. I am very fortunate to have a diverse and active board with experience in many facets who can answer a variety of questions that have come up. Also, the commission, all county officials, the cities and towns and the community have worked together and aided me in our endeavors. I will still say I am still learning every day.
College preparedness events at Bridgeport High School recognized by West Virginia leadership
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Efforts by Bridgeport High School faculty, staff and guidance counselors to prepare students and families for education or training after high school were recognized by the state in October. Bridgeport High School was one of 38 high schools to receive a Champion of College...
'Hallowed ground’
This Sunday, dozens of people will visit Farmington and pause to remember and reflect on what occurred there 54 years ago and the impact it has had on the county, the region, the state and coal mining across the nation. The Farmington Mine Disaster killed 78 men, with 19 of...
Glenville State University Literary Arts Journal accepting submissions
GLENVILLE — The Trillium, Glenville State University’s literary and arts journal, is currently accepting submissions for the 2023 issue. All Glenville State students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members are invited to submit visual art, poetry, fiction, song lyrics, and other forms of creative expression. Written submissions should...
New technology in flood plain mapping could help homeowners
Parts of Lewis County are no stranger to flooding or risk of flooding, and businesses and homeowners who have structures in flood zones pay the price to do so through special insurance. Historically, structures that lie in a floodplain have been determined by zones, meaning that one entire area could be designated as a floodplain.
BOE approves goals, discusses substitute policy
The Lewis County Board of Education approved goals discussed in a meeting on Oct. 26. The three goals are listed below:. Improve transparency and effectiveness to create an environment of mutual respect and facilitate two-way communication for those who have a stake in the county educational system. Continue to improve...
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
Unofficial election results for Lewis County
Lewis County residents let their voices be heard on Nov. 8, voting against all four proposed constitutional amendments that were on the ballot. None of the amendments passed in the statewide vote.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of this past weekend. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
