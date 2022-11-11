ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
hppr.org

The future of rural Texas

Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock man Found Deceased in Home, $5,000 Reward Being Offered

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of a Lubbock man and is asking for the publics help in the case. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday, November 11, at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a body.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Local musicians on ‘Getting the Gig’ in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual “Getting the Gig” workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wonton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. He is shy at first, but once he gets comfortable his is very loyal. He loves other dogs and would do best with another dog to him the ropes. Wonton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
LUBBOCK, TX

