The Peanut Shoppe, a Downtown Columbus landmark selling roasted nuts, candies and more, has reopened at 21 E. State St. after a monthslong construction closure. Originally owned by Planters Nut & Chocolate Co., the shop opened in 1936 at 5 S. High St. and then moved up the street to 46 N. High St. in 1978. In 2014, the nostalgic store relocated once again, this time to the Fifth Third Center on East State Street.

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO