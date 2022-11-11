ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Bay Area police issue over 700 citations at a single sideshow

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street

A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Interim Police Chief May Be Installed Amid Allegations Of Officer Misconduct

BERKELEY (BCN) Interim Berkeley Police Chief Jennifer Louis could be confirmed Tuesday night as the city's permanent police chief amid allegations of wrongdoing that she allegedly knew about and which she denies. The allegations stem from text messages made public recently that included potentially racist comments by Berkeley Police Sgt....
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

2 Dead In Townhome Fire Monday Morning

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Two people died Monday morning in a two-alarm blaze at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek, fire officials said. Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in a two-story townhome at 1721 Countrywood Court, near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road. When crews arrived, one of the...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Hwy 17

A highway fatality was reported Sunday night along southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County west of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the Bear Creek Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. and southbound...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-14-22 Bay Area HS football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot

A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.  
PLEASANT HILL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy