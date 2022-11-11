A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO