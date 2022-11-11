Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street
SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SFGate
Bay Area police issue over 700 citations at a single sideshow
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
SFGate
Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street
A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
SFGate
Interim Police Chief May Be Installed Amid Allegations Of Officer Misconduct
BERKELEY (BCN) Interim Berkeley Police Chief Jennifer Louis could be confirmed Tuesday night as the city's permanent police chief amid allegations of wrongdoing that she allegedly knew about and which she denies. The allegations stem from text messages made public recently that included potentially racist comments by Berkeley Police Sgt....
SFGate
2 Dead In Townhome Fire Monday Morning
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Two people died Monday morning in a two-alarm blaze at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek, fire officials said. Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in a two-story townhome at 1721 Countrywood Court, near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road. When crews arrived, one of the...
Officer's alleged racist texts may upend hiring of Berkeley's new top cop
The confirmation of Berkeley's new police chief may be upended because of alleged misconduct that one former officer says occurred during her time as the interim chief.
SFGate
At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Hwy 17
A highway fatality was reported Sunday night along southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County west of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the Bear Creek Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. and southbound...
‘A unique situation’: Construction vehicle clogs San Francisco's Broadway Tunnel
Officials aren't sure when all lanes will reopen.
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Asana, San Francisco startup co-founded by Facebook co-founder, lays off 150
The company announced it would lay off 9% of its staff Tuesday.
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Weather models hint at chance of rain in SF Bay Area next week
Weather models show a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska dropping down into Northern California.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Violated State Law, Could Face Lawsuit
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision--which happened behind closed doors--violated the state's transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said the board twice...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
The Daily 11-14-22 Bay Area HS football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.
It’s time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco
Alex Bastian, the president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, on how tourism can uniquely revive the city.
San Francisco voters back Prop. M, a vacancy tax on landlords
The ballot measure is a warning shot to landlords, with some notable carve-outs.
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen
One of these classics was seen by only 12 people in its original form.
Comments / 0