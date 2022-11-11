Read full article on original website
Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
A lineup change sparked the Panthers’ penalty kill. It’ll get put to the test by Stars.
The Panthers have gone 19 of 21 on the penalty kill in their last five games.
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Sent to Colorado
Jones was acquired by the Rockies from the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for Juan Brito. Jones made his MLB debut with Cleveland last season and had a .244/.309/.372 slash line with two home runs and 13 RBI in 28 games. The 24-year-old will now join the Rockies and should have a chance to earn a role in the majors next year.
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
Rays' Bligh Madris: Designated for assignment
Madris was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Madris was claimed off waivers by Tampa by in mid-September but never saw game action with the team. He played in 39 contests for the Pirates before he was waived and had a .177/.244/.265 slash line in 123 plate appearances.
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
Vikings' Duke Shelley: Has key pass breakup
Shelley played three snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Buffalo, but had a key pass breakup in the end zone on the final series in overtime. Shelly was pressed into action when Akayleb Evans left with a concussion. It's a side note to a wild game, but the little-used Shelley likely saved the game by breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Dawson Knox. He could have a larger role next week if Evans is out.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago
The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Seeing heavy volume with Vikings
Hockenson caught seven of 10 targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Hockenson has been targeted 19 times in two games with the Vikings, catching 16 of those for 115 yards. His steady diet of targets from Kirk Cousins has elevated Hockenson back into the upper echelon of the thin tight-end position, especially in PPR formats. The former Detroit tight end will face the Cowboys in Week 11. Dallas held Hockenson to four catches for 48 yards as a member of the Lions in Week 7.
