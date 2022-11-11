ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Southern Cal 58, San Diego 50

SAN DIEGO (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 0-9, 0.000 (Olinger 0-2, Sheffey 0-2, Oakry 0-5) Blocked Shots: 5 (Olinger 2, Erikstrup 1, Khalfani 1, Oakry 1) Turnovers: 20 (Erikstrup 4, Khalfani 4, Pace 4, Neubert 3, Olinger 2, Sheffey 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy