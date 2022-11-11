Read full article on original website
Hawk Snatches Baby Duckling Moments After Kid Sets It Free
Chalk this one up as a learning experience. At some point, everyone comes face to face with the reality of nature and these kids in Florida got a first hand show of exactly what that can look like. It seems like the family was fishing in a backyard pond when one of the boys grabbed a baby duckling and took it to the house to show his mom. Now, should kids be grabbing ducklings? No, but hey, we’ve all been […] The post Hawk Snatches Baby Duckling Moments After Kid Sets It Free first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kim Kardashian & North West Sing Christmas Song By Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande In Cute Video: Watch
Either North West was eager to kick off the Holiday season with her mother, Kim Kardashian, or she was feeling her full Ariana Grande fantasy on Tuesday (Nov. 15). North, 9, posted a TikTok of her and Kim, 42, lip-syncing to Ariana’s Christmas classic, “Santa Tell Me.” The fact that the song was by Pete Davidson’s former fiancée didn’t seem to faze Kim, who joined her daughter in the video. North rocked a high pony along with her Sierra Canton School uniform, making her an excellent substitute for Ariana.
Nick and Angel Carter launch mental health fundraiser in memory of brother Aaron
Nick Carter has launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of his late brother Aaron. The Backstreet Boys star's younger brother - who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health - was tragically found dead in his bathtub, aged 34, on November 5, in an apparent drowning, though his cause of death is not known at this time.
Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski...
Is Pete Davidson the most successful lothario, ever?. The 'Saturday Night Live' star is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and he is rumored to now be dating stunning model-and-actress Emily Ratajkowski. Before his 30th birthday, Pete can boast to have bedded some of the world's most beautiful...
Business Insider
Mariah Carey wanted to trademark 'Queen of Christmas' and 'Princess Christmas', but her application was rejected
Full-time festive musician Elizabeth Chan opposed the move by the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, arguing that "Christmas is for everyone."
Nick Jonas had 'thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability' with Type 1 Diabetes
Nick Jonas experienced “excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability” before being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. The Jonas Brothers star marked World Diabetes Day by highlighting the early warning signs of the chronic blood sugar condition - something he has lived with since he was a child - that impacts the level of glucose in your system and is believed to be hereditary.
Paulina Porizkova Is Unfiltered and Opens Up Like Never Before
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model touches on love, heartbreak and reinvention.
Queen Elizabeth hated her hands, says famous photographer
Queen Elizabeth didn’t like her hands, according to royal photographer Rankin. The 56-year-old celebrity photographer - who has photographed the likes of David Bowie, Kate Moss and Madonna, to name a few - revealed the late monarch’s insecurity and how she used it as a “get out” when he tried to get an image of her holding a sword for the Golden Jubilee in 2002.
King Charles made a Park Ranger of Windsor for his 74th birthday
King Charles was made Park Ranger of Windsor on his birthday. The monarch was officially appointed to the post - which was held for 70 years by his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh until his death in April 2021,age 99, - on Monday (14.11.22) in honour of him turning 74.
Billy Corgan sees 'voice doctor' after cancelling Smashing Pumpkins shows due to laryngitis
Billy Corgan has been to see the "voice doctor" after cancelling a show due to laryngitis. The Smashing Pumpkins were forced to cancel Sunday's (13.11.22) show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon after the frontman came down with the illness. In a statement over the weekend, the band revealed:...
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg reveals hearing loss scare early in career
Jay Weinberg has never played "without hearing protection" after a scare early in his career. The Slipknot drummer - who first started teaching himself to play in his mid-teens - got a "very quick lesson" in the importance of protection and hearing loss prevention after starting to play live with other musicians.
Brian Tyree Henry embraced 'simplicity' of Causeway
Brian Tyree Henry says the "simplicity" of 'Causeway' appealed to him. The 40-year-old actor features alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the psychological drama and explained how the "stillness" of the project convinced him to join Lila Neugebauer's movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brian said: "What drew me to...
Best John Travolta films
Stacker ranked every John Travolta feature film according to IMDb user rating. Documentaries and cameos were not included. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Greta Gerwig eyed by Netflix to direct The Chronicles of Narnia
Greta Gerwig is being eyed to direct 'The Chronicles of Narnia' for Netflix. The streaming giant is looking to begin the franchise with two films and want Greta to be at the helm for both. Netflix announced in 2018 that it was teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company in...
