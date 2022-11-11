ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St Mirren have Declan Gallagher available for Rangers clash

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness.

Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with a dead leg but will be involved in some capacity.

Rangers top scorer Antonio Colak will miss the trip to Paisley with a minor muscle problem.

Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad after recovering from a calf injury.

Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are also out, as are midfielder Ianis Hagi and attackerTom Lawrence.

