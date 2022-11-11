St Mirren have Declan Gallagher available for Rangers clash

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness.

Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with a dead leg but will be involved in some capacity.

Rangers top scorer Antonio Colak will miss the trip to Paisley with a minor muscle problem.

Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad after recovering from a calf injury.

Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are also out, as are midfielder Ianis Hagi and attackerTom Lawrence.

