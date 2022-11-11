BOSTON – Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields was honored Tuesday night during the annual Upstage Lung Cancer event.Shields, who retired in 2021 after 41 years with WBZ, received the Fan Award during the fundraising event, which features performances from musical artists and comedians.Joyce Kulhawik, a 3-time cancer survivor who worked with Shields for years at WBZ, emceed the event.After beating lung cancer once before, Shields said he is now undergoing treatment following a new diagnosis."This is equally difficult to get through physically, and mentally it's a longer haul. But we're getting through it, we're still laughing," Shields said.Shields said the message of humor at the Upstage Lung Cancer event is important. "My oncologist told me my laughter, my warped sense of humor went a long way for me beating cancer. So laughter is what this night is all about," Shields said. Upstage Lung Cancer's goal is to help increase lung cancer detection and diagnosis rates by 50% by 2025.

