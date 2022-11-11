ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Pitt

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: The Pitt Panthers are going to be a much better team than what WVU fans have become accustomed to seeing under the leadership of Jeff Capel. They have several guys who can knock down shots, allowing them to really spread the floor. Pitt will have the lead for the majority of the game, but the Mountaineers will finish the last ten minutes of the game stronger and come out with a win and a cover.

Over/Under: 137.5

1-star play on the under: West Virginia's emphasis on defense will really show in this game. Guys like Joe Toussaint, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson will harass the Pitt backcourt while Mohamed Wague clogs up the lane. This game will have an old Big East feel to it, meaning it will be ugly at times and become a defensive struggle at some point. First to 60 wins. Take the under.

My picks

ATS record: 1-0 (100%)

O/U record: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 2-0 (100%)

