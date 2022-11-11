ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Downtown hotel celebrates 10 year anniversary

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 21c Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati celebrated ten years. It marked the anniversary from five to nine Tuesday evening on the ground floor of the hotel. People enjoyed light bites and birthday cake. There was also live music and other activities. The hotel also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Kohl's kicked off their in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day –- until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then many major retailers, behind support from the public, have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati mom can't get amoxicillin for sick daughter due to shortage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The nationwide shortage of a popular antibiotic is having devastating consequences for a Tri-State family. Santana Benton’s 14-month-old daughter came down with an ear infection over the weekend, which quickly led to a 102-degree fever. Sunday, Benton’s daughter was prescribed amoxicillin. “I thought she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Black Friday is here - and so are Watson's best deals of the season

Are you ready to get your family and friends together for the holiday season? Be the first to know about Watson's upcoming Black Friday sale to help you get your space prepared for holiday entertaining. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local poultry farms battle inflation, turkey shortage

Erlanger, KY (WKRC) --- Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost you more this year. USDA data points to a more than 70% increase in turkey prices per pound this Thanksgiving based on weekly numbers. Local 12 checked in with Tewes Poultry Farm in Erlanger. They had to raise prices by $1...
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions," is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy