WKRC
Downtown hotel celebrates 10 year anniversary
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 21c Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati celebrated ten years. It marked the anniversary from five to nine Tuesday evening on the ground floor of the hotel. People enjoyed light bites and birthday cake. There was also live music and other activities. The hotel also...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
WKRC
What stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Kohl's kicked off their in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day –- until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then many major retailers, behind support from the public, have...
WKRC
Asian elephant moves (temporarily) from Cincinnati Zoo to Columbus Zoo
A 10,000-pound bull elephant was moved from the Cincinnati Zoo to the Columbus Zoo Tuesday. Sabu was moved in an attempt to allow him to contribute to the survival of his species. In Columbus, he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
WKRC
Cincinnati mom can't get amoxicillin for sick daughter due to shortage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The nationwide shortage of a popular antibiotic is having devastating consequences for a Tri-State family. Santana Benton’s 14-month-old daughter came down with an ear infection over the weekend, which quickly led to a 102-degree fever. Sunday, Benton’s daughter was prescribed amoxicillin. “I thought she...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WKRC
Black Friday is here - and so are Watson's best deals of the season
Are you ready to get your family and friends together for the holiday season? Be the first to know about Watson's upcoming Black Friday sale to help you get your space prepared for holiday entertaining. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room...
WKRC
Local poultry farms battle inflation, turkey shortage
Erlanger, KY (WKRC) --- Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost you more this year. USDA data points to a more than 70% increase in turkey prices per pound this Thanksgiving based on weekly numbers. Local 12 checked in with Tewes Poultry Farm in Erlanger. They had to raise prices by $1...
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WKRC
Rural King latest store targeted by Butler County auditor for pricing issues
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor has added Rural King stores to those allegedly caught with pricing errors. Auditor Roger Reynolds said his office got two phone calls complaining about pricing problems. His office checked the store at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road on Nov. 4. Of 50 items...
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
WKRC
Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
WKRC
Fans upset at Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift presale slows to a crawl, freezes for some
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was plenty of hype and anticipation when the presale began on November 15 for Taylor Swift tickets. Her upcoming tour includes two dates in Cincinnati; June 30 and July 1 at Paycor stadium. But all that excitement turned to disappointment for some and anger targeted at...
WKRC
'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
WKRC
2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
WKRC
CDL drivers in high demand as snow plow driver shortage rises
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said across the state the number of CDL drivers is down significantly. Those are often the people who plow and maintain our roads. "In 2018 we had almost 400 seasonal drivers ready to go for winter. This year we have...
WKRC
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions," is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.
WKRC
Charges to be filed against man who allegedly brought box cutters onto CVG flight
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Charges are expected to be filed at any time against the man accused of bringing two box cutters on board a flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa, and then allegedly threatening to stab passengers and crew members with them. Lillian Hoffman was one...
