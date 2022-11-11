ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
CNBC

The 'world's largest floating wind farm' produces its first power

Norwegian energy firm Equinor said power production from Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine took place on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the wind farm's turbines are slated to come on stream in 2022, with installation of the remaining four taking place in 2023.in. While wind is a renewable energy source, Hywind...
OREGON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: U.S. solar capacity to double in three years

Solar tracker provider Array Technologies reports Q3 earnings surprise, chosen for 750 MW project A 750 MW project in Ohio will make use of the company’s DuraTrack mounts. Plus, Array released its Q3 earnings. Eos Energy and Invinity to supply batteries to tribal association’s 60 MWh solar and storage...
OHIO STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
solarindustrymag.com

Altus Picks Up 88 MW Solar Portfolio from DESRI

Altus Power Inc. has closed on the acquisition of approximately 88 MW of operating solar assets purchased from D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) under definitive agreements that were previously announced in September. “We were pleased to be able to partner with DESRI’s talented team to execute this transaction,” says...
PV Tech

Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp Industries has secured a deal to acquire Indian independent power producer Vector Green Energy. Sembcorp Green Infra has signed an agreement with a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India to buy 100% of Vector Green for a base equity consideration of approximately INR27.8 billion (US$342 million).
The Maine Writer

The Future of US Coal-Generated Power Plants

The U.S. Energy Information Association, which is a part of the Department of Energy and provides data and forecasts on current and future energy forecasts, released a report last week showing that 200,568 megawatts or 23% of the coal-fired electric generation capacity that is currently in operation in the United States, are set to go offline by the end of 2029. The planned plant retirements are in 24 states, with the most capacity being retired in the states of Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy