The Daily South

Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

If you think you don’t like Brussels sprouts, I’ll bet you grew up eating them steamed or boiled. And there’s only one word for that—yuck!. While you may be hesitant to give this much-maligned side dish a second chance, these Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts won’t let you down.
a-z-animals.com

Is Pineapple a Fruit or Vegetable? Here’s Why

The pineapple (Ananas comosus) is the most economically significant member of the Bromeliaceae family. It has short, stocky stems and stiff, waxy leaves. The pineapple is a South American native that has long been cultivated there. After being brought to Europe in the 17th century, the pineapple quickly rose to prominence as a cultural representation of luxury. Since the 1820s, pineapple has been produced for profit on a variety of tropical plantations and in greenhouses.
Bassey BY

Love tomato stew recipe

Required ingredients: 6 large Roma tomatoes, love, and water. Servings:12-15. Prep Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 35-45 minutes. BY's Recipe: Love tomato stew. Servings:12-15. Prep-Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 35-45 minutes.Total Cooking Time: 50-65 minutes.
a-z-animals.com

Leek vs. Green Onion What Are the Differences?

Leek and Green onions are both members of the Allium family, but when compared, the two vegetables have many differences. From variations in taste and texture to the individual uses for the crop in the kitchen, the two plants have separate origins, contrasting growing cycles, and unique flavors and appearances. What are some other differences between leek and green onion?
a-z-animals.com

Holy Basil vs. Sweet Basil

How are holy basil and sweet basil different? Throughout the world and in many different cultures, basil plants have long been beloved, popular herbs. In fact, there are more than 100 different species of basil. If you are considering which basil to purchase for a recipe or deciding which to...
a-z-animals.com

Cambrian Period: Facts, Information, and Timeline

The name Cambrian was derived from “Cambria,” the classical name for Wales. It was first used by Adam Sedgwick, a British geologist who lived in the 1800s. The period is the first geological period of the Paleozoic Era. It lasted for over 55 million years, from 541 million to 485.4 million years ago. It marked a crucial duration in the earth’s history because, according to fossil records, many kinds of vertebrates and invertebrate fishes appeared during the Cambrian era. Many scientists considered it the period when all life forms came into existence.
a-z-animals.com

Catmint vs. Russian Sage: What’s the Difference?

Have you ever wondered why cats are attracted to certain herbs? Catmints are herbs that affect about 50 – 75% of our feline friends. Inhaling their fragrance may cause cats to exhibit euphoric behaviors like chin and cheek rubbing and head-shaking. The plants can also have hallucinogenic effects. This beautiful flowering perennial is not only alluring to cats but also to humans for its medicinal purpose and aesthetic value.

