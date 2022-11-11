Read full article on original website
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Over 1000 participate in Montgomery County Heart Walk to support American Heart Association
The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northshore Park and had over 1000 participants who boosted physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page...
Learn more about the latest updates from Katy ISD, including attendance changes, TEA ratings
The Katy ISD board of trustees voted unanimously during its Oct. 24 meeting to approve three attendance boundary modifications in an effort to curtail overcrowding at its schools. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) There have been multiple updates that have come out local school district Katy ISD. Read down to...
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
hellowoodlands.com
Young Texas Artists Announces Exciting New Season During Classics At The Glade
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Performing arts organization Young Texas Artists (YTA) has launched an impressive 2022-2023 season complete with an expanded career development program for emerging artists; the 38th annual Young Texas Artists Music Competition to be held March 9-11, 2023; and the popular Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue benefit gala and concert, set for March 11.
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
In a town with no homeless shelters, a Tomball officials says it is hard to provide resources.
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Property appraisal miscalculation leads to massive budget problem in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas — The city of Pearland is facing a big budget problem after a miscalculation of property appraisals led them to pass a higher budget than they should have. Somehow, they said, calculations on property appraisals were inflated by more than $1 billion. When the city of Pearland...
coveringkaty.com
Gov. Abbott reacts to voting problems in Katy and many other Harris County locations
AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation. "Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays, including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems,...
coveringkaty.com
Two Katy ISD marching bands go to State
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Marching bands from Taylor and Seven Lakes high schools competed in the 2022 state marching band competition held November 7-9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Only forty-two bands qualified for the state 6A competition. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for this group of students,...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
hellowoodlands.com
Cooper’s Fall Southwest Preparatory Conference All-SPC Honorees Announced
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The following fall athletes from The John Cooper School earned all-conference honors for the 2022 Fall Season:. Football: Owen Baadsgaard, Carson Berger, Joe Bisso, Dean Calhoun, Vaughn McKeever, Kielar Sullivan. Girls Cross Country: Megan Day. Boys Cross Country: Grey Mendenhall, Aditya Pakal, Nathan Seamans. The...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
hellowoodlands.com
Woodforest Commercial District Plans Holiday Block Party Dec. 9
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Pine Market Plaza businesses are decking their halls and taking their goods and services outdoors for a holiday block party and lighting of a 30-foot tree on Friday, December 9th from 5-8pm. Admission is free, and the public is invited. Check off your gift list...
hellowoodlands.com
Pet of the Month: Gracie
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
Comments / 2