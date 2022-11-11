ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Young Texas Artists Announces Exciting New Season During Classics At The Glade

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Performing arts organization Young Texas Artists (YTA) has launched an impressive 2022-2023 season complete with an expanded career development program for emerging artists; the 38th annual Young Texas Artists Music Competition to be held March 9-11, 2023; and the popular Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue benefit gala and concert, set for March 11.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Two Katy ISD marching bands go to State

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Marching bands from Taylor and Seven Lakes high schools competed in the 2022 state marching band competition held November 7-9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Only forty-two bands qualified for the state 6A competition. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for this group of students,...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
Cooper’s Fall Southwest Preparatory Conference All-SPC Honorees Announced

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The following fall athletes from The John Cooper School earned all-conference honors for the 2022 Fall Season:. Football: Owen Baadsgaard, Carson Berger, Joe Bisso, Dean Calhoun, Vaughn McKeever, Kielar Sullivan. Girls Cross Country: Megan Day. Boys Cross Country: Grey Mendenhall, Aditya Pakal, Nathan Seamans. The...
Woodforest Commercial District Plans Holiday Block Party Dec. 9

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Pine Market Plaza businesses are decking their halls and taking their goods and services outdoors for a holiday block party and lighting of a 30-foot tree on Friday, December 9th from 5-8pm. Admission is free, and the public is invited. Check off your gift list...
Pet of the Month: Gracie

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
