Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Tri-City Herald
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Linderbaum NFL’s Top Run-Blocking Center for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Tyler Linderbaum hasn't wasted any time getting acclimated to the NFL. Entering Week 11, Linderbaum leads all NFL centers in run-block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics. The Ravens rank second in the NFL averaging 168.1 2 yards rushing per game, second behind...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Offensive Problems Are as Much Wilson’s Fault as Hackett’s
The Denver Broncos' offense has not been able to get going with any consistency this season. Instead, the Broncos see flashes of great play, with the closest to any form of consistency being three drives against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, Denver's offensive-minded head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, has been...
Tri-City Herald
Bucs’ Rookie RB Earns GMFB’s “Angry Runs” Scepter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game was finally able to get going on Sunday when they faced the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever NFL game played in Germany. Veteran RB, Leonard Fournette, was able to amass 57 yards and 1 touchdown before leaving the game due to a hip pointer injury. However, Fournette did not get the start in this one as it was rookie running back, Rachaad White, who got the nod to try and spark a Bucs' run game that has been abysmal so far this season. White finished the game with 22 rushes for 105 yards, the first 100-yard game of the rookie's young career. Although he failed to reach the end zone in this one, there was one play in particular that caught the eyes of everyone who turned into Sunday morning's game.
Tri-City Herald
Cobb Designated for Return, Getting Ready to Play
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers designated receiver Randall Cobb from injured reserve and promoted running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad on Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the Packers released Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill. The promotion of Taylor, which was reported by the Packers, was the expected transaction following the release of Hill. The move with Cobb was reported by ESPN.com’s Field Yates; the team will announce it on Wednesday. For Cobb to play on Thursday night against the Titans, he’ll have to be activated by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Ranking Lions’ Midseason MVP Candidates
Through the first half of the 2022 season, the Lions have looked to their young roster to develop and make plays late in football games. Despite the team's 3-6 record, Dan Campbell's squad has still had numerous players stand out with their play. Here is All Lions' ranking of the...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
NFL Week 11 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 11 NFL schedule
There are 14 games on the NFL Week 11 schedule, starting with the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 11 NFL game. ...
Tri-City Herald
Week Eleven: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are back on the road this Sunday as they travel to the Mile High with an opportunity to sweep divisional rival, the Denver Broncos (3-6). The Raiders picked up their first win of the season defeating the Broncos back in Las Vegas in week four.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt’s First Game Back
It's hard to explain to most just how impactful T.J. Watt is on a snap-to-snap basis, but with him back in the fold, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense just looks different. Different in a good way, as they held the New Orleans Saints to less than 200 total yards on offense and just ten points on the scoreboard. After combing through the film, Watt was one of many standouts on a day where there were very few blemishes on that side of the ball.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?
The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
Tri-City Herald
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Comments / 0