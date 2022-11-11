Tasty and crispy with wonderful sides — the fried chicken at Minnie’s is a must-have

I’ve reviewed four local barbecue restaurants in Columbus over the past month. They’ve been delicious, but after eating a pound of barbecue a week (is that my blood pressure rising?), I decided to check out a different kind of restaurant this week.

Settled on 8th Street only a few block from downtown Columbus lies Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant. On my first day at the Ledger-Enquirer, a coworker told me he wanted to take me to eat.

Once he mentioned Minnie’s I knew where we were going. I had only eaten there once many years ago, but I remembered that fried chicken. We arrived before they opened at 11 a.m., and there was already a line of people outside the door.

Fried chicke and sides Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant located on 8th Ctreet in Columbus. Kelby Hutchison/Ledger-Enquirer

Over two months later (and after doing well staying clear of fried food), I decided I needed Minnie’s chicken again.

The fried chicken I was given was moist on the inside, crispy on the outside with the perfect amount of seasoning. I will swear ‘til the day I’m in my grave that dark meat trumps the sadness and tastelessness that is white meat.

I topped the chicken with a hot sauce that is unlike anything I’ve had before: it compliments the chicken so well. The dark red sauce had just the right kick to make a bead of sweat break out on my forehead.

My first side was creamy mashed potatoes with hearty brown gravy that reminded me of the potatoes I’ll be eating here in a few weeks at Thanksgiving.

My second side were well-seasoned-and-cooked turnip greens that were so good that I didn’t even bathe them in pepper sauce as I typically do. The best turnip greens are always the ones you don’t need to put pepper sauce on.

I finished the meal off with a roll and cup full of sweet tea to wash it all down. I left full and ready for my next visit.

Editor’s note: Ledger-Enquirer breaking news reporter Kelby Hutchison is our staff foodie and will occasionally write reviews of local restaurants. If you have a suggestion, e-mail him a khutchison@ledger-enquirer.com .