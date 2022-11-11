Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
WHSV
Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
WHSV
Staunton preps for Celebration of Holiday Lights
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The public is invited to drive past the festive displays set up by local businesses throughout the park. Some preparations take between six to eight months to make sure everything is holly jolly and functional. The free celebration is set to last six weeks, and some...
WHSV
Garber’s Church of the Brethren celebrates 200 years
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Garber’s Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg celebrated its 200th year today. Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger said it is the oldest church of the brethren in the Commonwealth. Saturday, the congregation gathered to celebrate the milestone with speakers sharing some of the church’s history and entertainment...
WHSV
Bridgewater College announces new undergrad engineering major
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The addition of a new major aims to have more Bridgewater College students career-ready upon graduation. Engineering has been one of the top four career objectives of admitted students over the past few years, which sparked the college to rework its applied physics curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering. This will give students the skills they need to be successful in the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering, and automotive design.
WHSV
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last dance has come. The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up. Team Chandler received the Children’s Champion Award, winning the first phase of the competition by receiving more pre-event votes (in the form of donations to HRCDCC).
WHSV
UVA community comes together to mourn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students came together to grieve the loss of three of their fellow students on UVA Grounds. The Lawn was lit up on Monday, November 14, with thousands mourning the loss of three UVA football players. “It’s a terrible tragedy in itself. You know,...
WHSV
UVA’s ROTC to honor veterans with 24-hour vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s ROTC cadets and midshipmen are inviting the community to come out to honor veterans this coming week. A 24-hour vigil will get underway at the McIntire Amphitheatre at 3:30 p.m. Monday, November 14. The event is to remember all prisoners of war and those missing in action.
WHSV
Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
WHSV
Woodstock nonprofit working to raise awareness of conditions at animal shelters around the country
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Cara Achterberg of Maurertown had fostered over 200 animals and wrote a book about the topic, and was on tour for the book visiting shelters in the region when she says she found her next calling. “I discovered what was happening in the shelters and I...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Free Clinic working to educate community members with diabetes, provide supplies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November is National Diabetes Month and according to the Virginia Department of Health, over 700,000 people in the state live with the disease. The Blue Ridge Free Clinic (BRFC) in Harrisonburg says it is the second most common chronic disease staff there treat after hypertension. “We...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are getting closer, and the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off its 97th season of the Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for 2022 is $200,000. “Christmas is huge. We are helping over 680 families with Christmas packages. We are serving over 1400 angels this...
WHSV
UVA athletics held press conference regarding Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia athletics held a press conference on Nov. 15 featuring head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams in the media room at John Paul Jones Arena. The press conference lasted about half an hour, and featured members of the media asking Elliott and...
WHSV
‘The Day That Shook Charlottesville’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday is behind bars. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire as students unloaded from a bus that had just returned from a field trip. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
WHSV
Final votes are counted for Elkton Town Council race
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Rockingham County website was updated with the unofficial results in the final two Elkton Town Council seats. The website shows Rachel Michael as the winner for the special election two-year seat beating out opponent Nick Campbell by a small margin. “I have so...
WHSV
Eagles prepare for Neptune Bowl, wrap up historic season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football has a chance to make history this weekend. After going 9-1 (6-1 ODAC), the Eagles face Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl. This is the first time Bridgewater has qualified for this post-season game. The Eagles have the chance to become only the sixth team in program history to earn ten wins in a season.
WHSV
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball smothers Howard
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball dominated Howard 95-69 on Tuesday. The Dukes improve to 4-0 on the season. Noah Friedel led the Dukes with 23 points and six rebounds. Terrance Edwards had 19 points while Vado Morse added seventeen. James Madison scored nine more second chance...
WHSV
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man suspected of fatally shooting three University of Virginia students, and injuring two others, is now in police custody. UVA Police Chief Tim Longo was speaking to the press Monday, November 14, when it was revealed that 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been arrested. Henrico Police announced he was taken into custody without incident before 11 a.m. on Edgelawn Street. Jones is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.
WHSV
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested in eastern Henrico not far from he was raised after Charlottesville police say he opened fire on a bus filled with the University of Virginia football players returning to grounds from a Sunday field trip. Jones was on the...
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
