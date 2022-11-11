ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The addition of a new major aims to have more Bridgewater College students career-ready upon graduation. Engineering has been one of the top four career objectives of admitted students over the past few years, which sparked the college to rework its applied physics curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering. This will give students the skills they need to be successful in the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering, and automotive design.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO