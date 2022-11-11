Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Related
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. The Bristol Virginia Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Inez Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as Randall L. Stiltner, 22 of Bristol, […]
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sale alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee, Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Victims of JC gas station crash identified
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a […]
supertalk929.com
One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia
Preliminary information from the Bristol Virginia Police Department says a person shot during an incident at a home on Inez Avenue Tuesday afternoon has died from their injuries. Bristol Broadcasting was on the scene as a person who reportedly ran from the residence following the shooting was taken into custody...
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect sought in lynching marker theft
KENT JUNCTION — Investigators and a community group are trying to find who stole a marker in remembrance of a 1920 Wise County lynching. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday that the department has started investigating when the marker, dedicated by the Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition on Sept. 24, was reported missing.
Johnson City man accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a man after reportedly finding an indoor psilocybin mushroom operation. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location when they received a disturbance call early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the scene, police say […]
wvlt.tv
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
wcyb.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
3 promoted to sergeant within Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three longtime law enforcement officers have received promotions within the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). A release from the WCSO states Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday. “An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan […]
Johnson City Press
JCPD identifies victims in double-fatality crash
The Johnson City Police Department Monday night released the names of the two people killed earlier this month in a north Johnson City car crash. Police said the driver was Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City, and the passenger was Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City.
25-Year-Old Michael Vasquez-Carreno Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chuckey Pike (Chuckey Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident happened in the area of 3080 Chuckey Pike at around 5:40 a.m. According to a THP crash report, Limestone resident Michael Vasquez-Carreno, 25 was traveling south on Chuckey Pike in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road.
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a memorial marker outlining instances of lynching in Wise County. According to a social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a plaque titled “Lynching in America” was reported missing on Friday by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The […]
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
993thex.com
JCPD Arrest Suspect Who Chokes, Then Holds Knife To Victim’s Face
A man who choked and held a knife to the face of a female victim is jailed in Johnson City. Police tell us 23 year old Ryan Dos Santos was arrested when JCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at the victim’s residence, address unknown. The victim told police Dos Santos had choked her and then held a knife to her face. Police say the victim had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest. Dos Santos is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
993thex.com
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
3 juveniles arrested after fatal shooting in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken […]
Comments / 0