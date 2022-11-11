ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Biden and Xi are meeting in Bali. Here are the high-stakes issues on the agenda

BALI - President Biden is meeting today with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a conversation the White House hopes will set some guardrails in an increasingly fraught relationship between the two superpowers. The two leaders agreed to sit down together in Bali, Indonesia just ahead of the G-20 summit. Their...
The Associated Press

New poll: Millions of Americans are making difficult decisions due to avoidable payroll errors

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Payroll errors cause nearly 1 in 5 American adults to take drastic financial actions, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005674/en/ According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult, 82% of Americans say they would have difficulty paying bills if more than $500 were missing from their check. (Graphic: Business Wire)
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFAE

It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
WFAE

U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for cancelled flights

The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines that refuse to give customers refunds for cancelled flights. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Monday announced that the department is assessing fines totaling $7.5 million against six airlines, and the DOT is ordering those airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of customers who had been denied them.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks slip on Wall Street after big rally as Target tumbles

Stocks are slipping at the open of trading on Wall Street following a rally that had lifted it the S&P 500 its highest level in two months. The benchmark index was down 0.4% Wednesday, with weakness for retailers a particular drag. They fell after Target cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. Much of Wall Street’s prior rally was due to hopes inflation is easing, which could portend less aggressive hikes for interest rates. A report showed sales strengthened for retailers broadly last month. But it’s unclear how much of that strength is due to increased purchases versus higher prices.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina

COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people were killed and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead

ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to Turkey's leader. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Sunday's blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. He said the Turkish nation will not bow to terrorism.
WFAE

'It could just sweep us away': This school is on the front lines of climate change

Presidents and prime ministers, secretaries and kings are in Egypt for the United Nations annual climate change negotiations. And when world leaders talk about climate change, they evoke one group more than any other: children. The plight of future generations, and the need to protect today's children from a future...
WFAE

Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
WFAE

A secretive Space Force plane completed its longest mission yet

Loud booms heard in Florida marked the return of the X-37B, the U.S. Space Force's uncrewed orbital test vehicle, after the secretive space plane's sixth and longest mission yet. After 908 days in orbit, the Boeing vehicle touched down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday morning. NASA...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Biden will meet with Xi amid high tensions from U.S. support for Taiwan

President Biden is in Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20, where for the first time in his presidency, he's expected to meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
FOX 2

Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and Republicans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former President Donald Trump declared Tuesday night in Florida that he was running again for president in 2024. It’s his third presidential run after winning in 2016 and losing in 2020. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy