Biden and Xi are meeting in Bali. Here are the high-stakes issues on the agenda
BALI - President Biden is meeting today with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a conversation the White House hopes will set some guardrails in an increasingly fraught relationship between the two superpowers. The two leaders agreed to sit down together in Bali, Indonesia just ahead of the G-20 summit. Their...
New poll: Millions of Americans are making difficult decisions due to avoidable payroll errors
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Payroll errors cause nearly 1 in 5 American adults to take drastic financial actions, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005674/en/ According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult, 82% of Americans say they would have difficulty paying bills if more than $500 were missing from their check. (Graphic: Business Wire)
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for cancelled flights
The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines that refuse to give customers refunds for cancelled flights. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Monday announced that the department is assessing fines totaling $7.5 million against six airlines, and the DOT is ordering those airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of customers who had been denied them.
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May.
The man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at the airport he long called home
PARIS — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the...
Miami Herald
U.S. federal officials make major seizure of arms, ammunition bound for Turks and Caicos
Several shipments of illegal firearms and ammunition bound for the Turks and Caicos Islands have been seized by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection agents, officials in the sun-swept Caribbean territory said Tuesday.
Stocks slip on Wall Street after big rally as Target tumbles
Stocks are slipping at the open of trading on Wall Street following a rally that had lifted it the S&P 500 its highest level in two months. The benchmark index was down 0.4% Wednesday, with weakness for retailers a particular drag. They fell after Target cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. Much of Wall Street’s prior rally was due to hopes inflation is easing, which could portend less aggressive hikes for interest rates. A report showed sales strengthened for retailers broadly last month. But it’s unclear how much of that strength is due to increased purchases versus higher prices.
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
COVID drove families apart for Thanksgiving. They won't let inflation do the same.
Airfare may be up nearly 43% from last year and gas prices are again on the rise, but millions of Americans are still planning to travel to be with family and friends next week for Thanksgiving. About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving,...
Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina
COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people were killed and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a...
Foreign officials spent more than $750,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel, new documents show
Documents released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show extravagant spending from foreign leaders at former President Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., which the committee says could have violated his oath of office by distorting U.S. foreign policy for personal financial gain. Government officials from Malaysia, Saudi...
Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead
ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to Turkey's leader. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Sunday's blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. He said the Turkish nation will not bow to terrorism.
'It could just sweep us away': This school is on the front lines of climate change
Presidents and prime ministers, secretaries and kings are in Egypt for the United Nations annual climate change negotiations. And when world leaders talk about climate change, they evoke one group more than any other: children. The plight of future generations, and the need to protect today's children from a future...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
Top U.S. border official Chris Magnus resigns after less than a year on the job
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection stepped down from his job late Saturday following a year of record migrant apprehensions at the southern border. The White House announced that CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus offered his resignation, and that President Biden has accepted. "President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus' nearly...
A secretive Space Force plane completed its longest mission yet
Loud booms heard in Florida marked the return of the X-37B, the U.S. Space Force's uncrewed orbital test vehicle, after the secretive space plane's sixth and longest mission yet. After 908 days in orbit, the Boeing vehicle touched down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday morning. NASA...
Biden will meet with Xi amid high tensions from U.S. support for Taiwan
President Biden is in Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20, where for the first time in his presidency, he's expected to meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and Republicans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former President Donald Trump declared Tuesday night in Florida that he was running again for president in 2024. It’s his third presidential run after winning in 2016 and losing in 2020. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United […]
WFAE
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
