Tri-City Herald
Top Clients of Fallen FTX Revealed Friday
Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan...
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
Despite Target's weak earnings, "the October retail sales report underscores that a more discerning US consumer continues to spend," LPL said.
On Running Is on Track to Become Billion-Dollar Brand After Strongest-Ever Quarter
On, the fast-growing Swiss running brand, just reported its strongest quarter yet. Q3 sales were up 50.4% to 328 million Swiss francs, or $348 at current exchange, and net income increased to 20.6 million Swiss francs, or about $21.88 million. By channel, DTC net sales were up 40.7% and wholesale net sales were up increased 55.6%. Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 0.01 Swiss franc to 0.07 Swiss francs. Over the last nine months, On’s net sales increased 60.3% to 855.4 million Swiss francs, or around $908 million. On achieved these results despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign exchange headwinds and supply chain...
Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Here are the last research calls released before markets opened Wednesday morning.
Earnings Previews: Applied Materials, Gap, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores
Here is a look at what analysts are expecting from quarterly reports Thursday afternoon from these four companies.
Five Tips on Curbing Monthly Subscription Fees
Will Elon Musk be the straw that broke the monthly service fee payments back?. Probably not, as way too many Americans keep shoving money to the center of the service fee table. A case in point: Musk's $8-per-month "blue check for the masses" gambit will surely have plenty of takers.
Musk testifies at trial over his $50 bn Tesla compensation
Tesla tycoon Elon Musk took the stand on Wednesday as part of a trial over his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric car giant. Tornetta alleges that Musk dictated his terms to directors who were not sufficiently independent from their star CEO to object to a package worth around $51 billion at recent share prices.
