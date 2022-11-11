ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Top Clients of Fallen FTX Revealed Friday

Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan...
Footwear News

On Running Is on Track to Become Billion-Dollar Brand After Strongest-Ever Quarter

On, the fast-growing Swiss running brand, just reported its strongest quarter yet. Q3 sales were up 50.4% to 328 million Swiss francs, or $348 at current exchange, and net income increased to 20.6 million Swiss francs, or about $21.88 million. By channel, DTC net sales were up 40.7%  and wholesale net sales were up increased 55.6%. Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 0.01 Swiss franc to 0.07 Swiss francs. Over the last nine months, On’s net sales increased 60.3% to 855.4 million Swiss francs, or around $908 million. On achieved these results despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign exchange headwinds and supply chain...
Tri-City Herald

Five Tips on Curbing Monthly Subscription Fees

Will Elon Musk be the straw that broke the monthly service fee payments back?. Probably not, as way too many Americans keep shoving money to the center of the service fee table. A case in point: Musk's $8-per-month "blue check for the masses" gambit will surely have plenty of takers.
AFP

Musk testifies at trial over his $50 bn Tesla compensation

Tesla tycoon Elon Musk took the stand on Wednesday as part of a trial over his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric car giant. Tornetta alleges that Musk dictated his terms to directors who were not sufficiently independent from their star CEO to object to a package worth around $51 billion at recent share prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

