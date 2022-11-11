On, the fast-growing Swiss running brand, just reported its strongest quarter yet. Q3 sales were up 50.4% to 328 million Swiss francs, or $348 at current exchange, and net income increased to 20.6 million Swiss francs, or about $21.88 million. By channel, DTC net sales were up 40.7% and wholesale net sales were up increased 55.6%. Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 0.01 Swiss franc to 0.07 Swiss francs. Over the last nine months, On’s net sales increased 60.3% to 855.4 million Swiss francs, or around $908 million. On achieved these results despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign exchange headwinds and supply chain...

18 MINUTES AGO