Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
coladaily.com
Domestic violence related shooting in West Columbia under investigation
The West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence related shooting at the 300 block of Westgate Dr. Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. According to the department, a female victim was located and safely brought out of the residence. The scene was secured and investigated as a barricaded subject situation.
coladaily.com
Lexington coroner identifies victim involved in Calhoun Road collision
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.
WIS-TV
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
coladaily.com
Running events take place in Columbia and Lexington
Long-distance runners in the Midlands took advantage of post-Tropical Storm Nicole's clear, sunny weather to put their best foot forward during the Veterans Day weekend. The first event took place Saturday at the home of the Lexington County Blowfish. It was the Run Hard Half Marathon, where participants started at Lexington County Baseball Stadium and raced down Highway 378 before returning to the ballpark.
coladaily.com
Katie Ilena Gobbel Johnson
Katie Ilena Gobbel Johnson, 95, of Columbia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022. Born on January 12, 1927, in Lexington, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Albert Lee Gobbel and Laura Doney Brown Gobbel. Katie was the loving wife to Chester Lee...
coladaily.com
Angela Brown McCall
Angela Brown McCall, 50, of Elgin, died Saturday, November 12, 2022. The funeral service for Mrs. McCall will be held at 2 o'clock, Saturday, November 19th at Spears Creek Baptist Church, 116 Spears Creek Church Ln, Elgin, SC 29045. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is greeting...
coladaily.com
Carolina Lights returns to SC State Fairgrounds, discount passes available
Dazzling holiday lights will soon illuminate the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the state fairgrounds as the South Carolina State Fair (SCSF) welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights. The annual drive-thru holiday lights show starts Dec. 3 through 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. and...
coladaily.com
Mary Annette Entzminger
Mary Annette Entzminger, 65, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, on September 5, 1957, she was the daughter of the late William H. Sandel Jr. and Maida McCoy Sandel. Annette was a long-time, dedicated member of Southside Baptist Church and most recently joined First Baptist Church in Columbia.
coladaily.com
The Whig to officially close on Saturday
Columbia’s downtown dive bar, The Whig, is officially set to close its doors Saturday, after 17 years of serving the area. The first announcement of the closing was made via social media Aug. 11 and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space. A new speakeasy will occupy the space after renovations.
coladaily.com
Leota Maxine Beck
Leota Maxine Beck, 86, of Sumter, died on Friday, November 11, 2022. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family locally. Mark Vrabel Funeral Home in. North Canton, Ohio, to announce further plans.
coladaily.com
Midlands cross-country teams win state titles
Midlands cross-country teams claimed state championships over the past three days. It started Thursday when the Lexington High School girls' team finished first at the S.C. High School League Class 5A final at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. In winning the program's second championship and first since 2012, the Lady Wildcats had three runners finish in the top 10 led by eighth grader Kendra Miles.
coladaily.com
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
coladaily.com
Fireflies 2023 home game times announced
The Columbia Fireflies announced game times for all 2023 home games Monday morning. The times of home games will largely remain the same as the 2022 season, with weekday games beginning at 7:05 p.m., Saturday contests starting at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games commencing at 5:05 p.m. The Fireflies announced...
Comments / 0