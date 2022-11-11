Cartel attack Mexican at bar leaves 9 dead, including waitresses: ‘Get the f–k out of here’

Nine people, including waitresses, were slaughtered in an apparent cartel-related attack at a Mexico bar Wednesday night — and the killers left behind chilling notes warning their rivals to “get the f–k out of here.”

The bloodshed began around 9 p.m. local time when an armed group entered the bar in Apaseo el Alto and started shooting those inside.

Five men and four women were killed, with images of the crime scene showing stiletto-wearing women who appeared to be waitresses slumped in the carnage. Two others were injured and are in stable condition.

Emerging reports claim that the attackers, who have not been identified, left handwritten posters on the bloodied bar. The posters — one of which was scrawled with the words “Get the f–k out of here you motherf—ers” — were signed by the Santa Rosa de Lima gang, and appeared to accuse the bar’s owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

An armed group entered the bar in Apaseo el Alto around 9 p.m. local time and started shooting those inside. REUTERS

The Wednesday massacre was the third fatal bar attack in as many months in Guanajuato, an industrial state that has been wracked by cartel wars in recent years. In September, a similar attack left nine dead at a billiards hall in Tarimoro. Weeks later, in mid-October, 12 were killed by gunmen at a bar in Irapuato .

Speaking to CBS News on Thursday, Guanajuato-based security analyst David Saucedo explained that the attacks were likely targeted against bar owners who refused to pay protection money or trafficked drugs from rival cartels.

“Some of the attacks have been carried out to kill drug dealers, lookouts or cartel members who were having a night out at the bars,” Saucedo said. “But they become massacres because they kill waitresses and customers, as well.”

Women who appeared to be waitresses were among the dead. Twitter/Info Roja Mx

The shooters left handwritten signs alluding to ongoing cartel conflict. Twitter/Info Roja Mx

Conditions in Guanajuato, already the country’s most violent state, may continue to deteriorate as the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco cartel continue to square off. Led by international fugitive Nemesio Oseguera, or “El Mencho,” the Jalisco cartel is considered one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world.

In August, US Drug Enforcement Administration official Anne Milgram told CBS that Jalisco’s activities are partly behind the rise of lethal fentanyl in the US.

“Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money,” Milgram warned.

