‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter 111: How, where to read part two, online, free
Chapter 111 of “Chainsaw Main” part two comes out Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. (ET). Part two of “Chainsaw Man” is being released by Viz Media to read for free in all its gore-filled glory. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘Chainsaw Man’ Is there a trailer, and when’s...
Lily-Rose Depp Slams ‘Nepo Baby’ Label: People Want to Define Me ‘By the Men in My Life’
Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want to be defined by her last name. Amid the Gen Z social media label of “nepo babies” in Hollywood, aka the children of elite actors who then pursue acting themselves, Depp slammed the concept for being only applied to up-and-coming female stars. “I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence,” Depp, the child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, said in an Elle cover story. “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any...
