Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want to be defined by her last name. Amid the Gen Z social media label of “nepo babies” in Hollywood, aka the children of elite actors who then pursue acting themselves, Depp slammed the concept for being only applied to up-and-coming female stars. “I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence,” Depp, the child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, said in an Elle cover story. “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any...

18 MINUTES AGO