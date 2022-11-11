ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Donald Trump announces candidacy for President in 2024

This should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody. We all knew this day was coming. It was just a matter of time. Last night, Donald J. Trump held a rally to announce that he will be running for President in 2024. No, this was not a troll. He’s deadass....
The Associated Press

Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed. The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ships Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior back in May. The seizure came after Iran said it planned to take “punitive action” over Greece assisting the U.S. in seizing oil days earlier from the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana.
