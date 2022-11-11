Read full article on original website
How Poland’s missile crisis put China on the back-burner at G-20 summit
China and President Xi Jinping have taken a back seat at the G-20 summit after Western leaders consolidated to respond to the missile crisis in Poland on Tuesday.
More aid reaches Ethiopia's Tigray region following truce
More aid arrived in Ethiopia's Tigray Wednesday following the signing of a truce earlier this month calling for unhindered humanitarian access into the northern region
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
Despite Target's weak earnings, "the October retail sales report underscores that a more discerning US consumer continues to spend," LPL said.
Donald Trump announces candidacy for President in 2024
This should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody. We all knew this day was coming. It was just a matter of time. Last night, Donald J. Trump held a rally to announce that he will be running for President in 2024. No, this was not a troll. He’s deadass....
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed. The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ships Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior back in May. The seizure came after Iran said it planned to take “punitive action” over Greece assisting the U.S. in seizing oil days earlier from the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana.
