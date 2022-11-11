DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed. The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ships Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior back in May. The seizure came after Iran said it planned to take “punitive action” over Greece assisting the U.S. in seizing oil days earlier from the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO