SI Tickets: Chargers Take Center Stage Against 49ers on Sunday Night Football

By Charger Report Staff
 4 days ago

The Chargers (5-3) will take the field Sunday night in primetime against the 49ers (4-4) at Levi's Stadium.

As the Chargers continue to be hit with injuries throughout the greater part of this season, they've responded in a major way, winning four of their last five games.

The 49ers enter this Week 10 matchup coming off their bye week, having extra time to prepare and integrate newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey into their offense.

Ticket pricing

  • Lowest get-in ticket price: $156.00
  • Average get-in ticket price: $409.71
  • Highest get-in ticket price: $2,541.00

400s Level

  • Tickets starting at $156

300s Level

  • Tickets starting at $182

200s Level

  • Tickets starting at $217

100s Level

  • Tickets starting at $261

Standing Room

  • Tickets starting at $253

Club Standing Room

  • Tickets starting at $264

Club

  • Tickets starting at $453

ChargerReport

Chargers at 49ers Game Day Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

SANTA CLARA – The Chargers enter Week 10 having won four of the last five games as they hit the road to face a 49ers team coming off their bye week. While the Chargers have found ways to stack wins in recent weeks, the injuries have continued to hit. This week they'll be without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and kicker Dustin Hopkins. Outside linebacker Chris Rumph has been ruled doubtful, and right tackle Trey Pipkins is a game-time decision after being deemed questionable.
ChargerReport

Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss

SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
