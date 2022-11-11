ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 17, charged with murder in West Garfield Park shooting

By Sun Times Media Wire
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A teenage boy is charged with murder in connection to an August shooting in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 17-year-old is accused of firing gunshots from inside a car and fatally striking a man about 6:35 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue , according to Chicago police.

Paris Royal, 30, was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The boy is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. He was arrested Wednesday, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

