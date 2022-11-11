Read full article on original website
Lily-Rose Depp Slams ‘Nepo Baby’ Label: People Want to Define Me ‘By the Men in My Life’
Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want to be defined by her last name. Amid the Gen Z social media label of “nepo babies” in Hollywood, aka the children of elite actors who then pursue acting themselves, Depp slammed the concept for being only applied to up-and-coming female stars. “I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence,” Depp, the child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, said in an Elle cover story. “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any...
Offset mourns Takeoff's death: 'My heart is shattered'
Offset broke his silence after his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, died in a shooting earlier this month.
Bill Shields receives Fan Award at annual Upstage Lung Cancer event
BOSTON – Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields was honored Tuesday night during the annual Upstage Lung Cancer event.Shields, who retired in 2021 after 41 years with WBZ, received the Fan Award during the fundraising event, which features performances from musical artists and comedians.Joyce Kulhawik, a 3-time cancer survivor who worked with Shields for years at WBZ, emceed the event.After beating lung cancer once before, Shields said he is now undergoing treatment following a new diagnosis."This is equally difficult to get through physically, and mentally it's a longer haul. But we're getting through it, we're still laughing," Shields said.Shields said the message of humor at the Upstage Lung Cancer event is important. "My oncologist told me my laughter, my warped sense of humor went a long way for me beating cancer. So laughter is what this night is all about," Shields said. Upstage Lung Cancer's goal is to help increase lung cancer detection and diagnosis rates by 50% by 2025.
