Technician Online
Student Body Officer explains purpose of student fees
In addition to tuition, full-time students currently pay approximately $2,600 in student fees per year. Miles Calzini, the Student Senate President, gave insight into the purpose of student fees and addressed the concerns of the Graduate Student Workers Union, which wishes to reduce or completely eliminate student fees for graduate student workers.
Student-Made connects campus artists to Wolfpack community
Student-Made connects student art entrepreneurs to their college campuses, giving artists a platform to sell their creative goods. Founded in 2021 by Lindsay Reeth, a graduate of Elon University, Student-Made is a new organization that aims to create a low-key environment for university artists to showcase their work while making a profit. The creative organization’s platform makes artistic endeavors accessible to all students.
Student Senate passes Campus Suicide Prevention and Response Act
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Student Senate debated the confirmation of a former senator and passed four bills, including the Campus Suicide Prevention and Response Act in response to several student deaths this semester. The passage of R 58 - Campus Suicide Prevention and Response Act would establish an official opinion...
