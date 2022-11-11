Read full article on original website
Stearns County Man Sentenced to 21 Years for Leading a Meth Trafficking Ring While in Prison
(KNSI) — A Stearns County man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while he was still behind bars. Investigators say 39-year-old Robert Edward Maloney, Jr. used the prison telephones to communicate with co-conspirators. They obtained recordings of the phone calls, revealing Maloney directed and coordinated drug sales. He also arranged meetings and discussed prices and quantities. He was also accused of threatening a government witness.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
One Person Arrested in Connection to a Shooting in St. Cloud Saturday Night
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Alert Bank Teller Helps Save Scam Victim Thousands of Dollars
(KNSI) — An alert bank teller helped a scam victim recover $19,000 that would have otherwise disappeared. Investigators said a resident contacted them in September to say they had been a scam victim. The person told them they were reading a newspaper online when the computer screen went black, and a message popped up saying the machine had been hacked and to call a special number. The fraudster on the other end said their bank account might have been hacked too, and they should log in and check. The victim said everything looked fine, but they were told to set up another bank account and transfer money into it to set a trap for the hackers. The victim did as they were told, thinking they were helping to catch the hackers and arranged to have $30,000 transferred into the new account.
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul
St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team Arrest Two Wanted on Separate Warrants
The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team arrested two different people wanted on outstanding warrants this week. The first arrest was Tuesday afternoon at 1615 Goettens Way. CRT officers arrested 60-year-old Thomas John Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants and several probable cause arrests. He was wanted for several felony warrants for stalking and order for protection violations on the same victim. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail.
Police investigating a homicide in downtown St. Paul early Sunday morning
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead on the 200 block of West Ninth Street early Sunday morning. Officers and St. Paul fire medics responded to a 911 call a little after 2 a.m., and located an adult male near a loading dock.
Stearns County Courthouse Marks Centennial
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Courthouse was officially completed on September 1st, 1922, and Tuesday night it was time to honor the building’s centennial. For nearly 70 years, all of the Stearns County government operated inside the courthouse. Representatives were on hand from various agencies during the public open house, passing out stickers and organizing a scavenger hunt. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was there with the department’s K-9 officers, greeting visitors. Prosecutor Janelle Kendall hired a polka band dressed in early-1900’s garb to play next to tables with treats and popcorn.
Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada
Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed criminal charges this month against the parents of a one-year-old boy who died after ingesting heroin inside a Little Canada apartment in September. The boy’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, of Elk River, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree murder and...
Hundreds Walk to Remember Nicole Hammond
(KNSI) — An estimated 200 community members and Dubow Textile, Inc. employees turned up at Lake George Sunday morning for the No Means No Awareness and Memorial Walk for Nicole Hammond. Hammond worked at Dubow Textile in St. Cloud and was shot to death when she arrived for work...
Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary
Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
Child Labor Lawsuit includes four Minnesota teens
(St. Paul, MN) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses...
Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail BookingsCalls for Service – Jail Bookings
Call for Service Summary: total calls for service for week: 220; calls for service: 8,338; traffic stops/enforcement: 57; citations: 7; arrests: 9; medical emergency calls: 6; mental health/check welfare: 10; civil mediation (child custody-property): 4. BLPD Arrests: Ryan Baldwin (Age 38 – Menomonie, WI) order violation; Christopher Vanantwerp (Age 33...
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
