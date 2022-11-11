ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday. Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire. Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested for drug charges after Conway traffic stop, warrants say

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged over the weekend after a traffic stop in Conway led officers to find drugs in the vehicle. Richard Beau Gregor is facing trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base charge and a narcotic drugs charge. According to an incident report,...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Horry County injured three people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:05 p.m. at the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road, HCFR said. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, HCFR said. Drivers are asked […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 person hurt after car hits tree near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a tree near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road south of Conway, HCFR said. No additional information was immediately available. The South […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy