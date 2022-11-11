Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are in the Forestbrook area investigating a gun incident after a two-vehicle crash. HCPD says someone pulled out a gun following a two-car crash on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m. Officers did not say if any shots were fired.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman was taken into custody after police said she fired shots at another woman in Myrtle Beach. Officers responded last Wednesday to Spivey Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting. Police met with the victim who told officers that she was walking down...
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
WMBF
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday. Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire. Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with...
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
Crews respond to Marion apartment fire with ‘aggressive interior attack,’ fire rescue says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an ‘aggressive’ apartment fire Monday night in Marion, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of McIntyre Court, fire rescue said. When crews arrived, a significant amount of smoke was coming from the roof of two apartments, according to MFR. […]
wpde.com
Man arrested for drug charges after Conway traffic stop, warrants say
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged over the weekend after a traffic stop in Conway led officers to find drugs in the vehicle. Richard Beau Gregor is facing trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base charge and a narcotic drugs charge. According to an incident report,...
WMBF
Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in deadly 2020 Socastee shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion County man will spend 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter concerning a shooting in Horry County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020. Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
SUV crashes into Mullins restaurant; 2 injured police officers released from hospital
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Mullins police officers hurt Monday night when an SUV crashed into a restaurant have been released from the hospital, police said. The two officers were eating at the Yummy Yummy Hibachi and Chinese restaurant at 213 W. McIntyre St. when the SUV smashed into a large window next to the […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach woman sentenced 15 years for drug charges including heroin, cocaine
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach woman has been sentenced and pleaded guilty to drug charges involving heroin and cocaine. Maura Bomar, 34, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and third-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Bomar was sentenced...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Horry County injured three people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:05 p.m. at the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road, HCFR said. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, HCFR said. Drivers are asked […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
1 person hurt after car hits tree near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a tree near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road south of Conway, HCFR said. No additional information was immediately available. The South […]
WMBF
4 displaced after house fire in Socastee area; 1 treated for injuries
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was treated for injuries after a house fire in the Socastee area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
WMBF
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that shut down I-95 for hours on Tuesday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol says four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash at mile marker 156 in the northbound lanes, and it has forced crews to shut down multiple lanes.
WMBF
SLED: Dillon County among top S.C. counties for violent crime, DCSO responds with safety plans
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime reports show Dillon County among the top counties for violent crime. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to curb its crime rates. As they address crime issues, the DCSO is starting from scratch...
WMBF
5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
WMBF
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
