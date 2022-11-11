Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform. In...
Lawsuit filed against City of Cincinnati over Over-the-Rhine housing project
Zoning rules limit the site to 14 units, not 44. Last week, Cincinnati City Council voted to move the project forward anyway, notwithstanding the zoning limit.
WLWT 5
Pricing errors: Auditor says Hamilton store failed two price inspections 10 days apart
HAMILTON, Ohio — Days after the Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit against a second discount chain for pricing errors, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds announced another store has failed an inspection. Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said his officer got two complaints about the Hamilton Rural King store...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WKRC
Developments by the Federal Reserve leave people with questions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, discusses what concerns and questions potential borrowers and home buyers may have. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
New Brent Spence Bridge Plans Give Cincinnati Nearly 10 More Acres of Land
The newly freed up space, approximately 9.5 acres, will be between 3rd Street and 6th Street in Downtown.
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
cincinnati-oh.gov
The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati
A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
Fox 19
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students received an alert Monday about an alleged sexual imposition on the school’s Blue Ash campus that now has police investigating. In an email to students from the Director of Public Safety and UC’s Chief of Police Eliot Isaac, a person reportedly came...
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
wvxu.org
On America Recycles Day, don't forget the other Rs: reduce and reuse
On this America Recycles Day, some in the industry are encouraging people to remember "recycle" comes third in the phrase "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" for a reason. "Recycling is not the answer to everything, you actually have to worry about the reduce and reuse first," points out Colleen McSwiggin, managing director for the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub. "Recycling is kind of the stopgap for the things that don't have another place to go."
wvxu.org
What's in the 2023 Hamilton County budget, plus how you can weigh in
Hamilton County commissioners are looking for public input on the proposed budget for next year. The General Fund is projected at $352.2 million, about 8.6% higher than last year. The all-funds budget is $1.2 billion and includes $280.1 million for Job and Family Services as well as several restricted funds, like for stadium maintenance.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
WKRC
Plans for $75 million development in Greater Cincinnati include housing, restaurants
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Kean Ventures LLC is planning a massive, $75 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Swifton Commons Mall in Bond Hill, which will include several phases. The project will include multifamily housing, ground-floor commercial and office and restaurant developments in future phases. Kean...
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Lenders foreclosing on Carew Tower hotel
Three months after selling the office and retail portions of Carew Tower, investor Greg Power could lose the building's historic hotel property.
