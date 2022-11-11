Texas Pastor Caught with ‘BDSM’ and Bestiality-Themed Child Pornography Voluntarily Admitted He Has an Addiction, Feds Say

This is why I don't trust any of them. They say they were called to lead who else heard that calling? I'll teach myself and take my chances alone with God.
What I find so disturbing is that there is enough of a "market" for this type of content that it's created and distributed in the first place. It's not a freakish one-off random person liking to do horrific things to children, it's an entire group of people. It's hard to grasp what could possibly be so broken in a person that they could "enjoy" something that makes the rest of us want to vomit and weep. My heart is broken for those children.
Not surprised one bit. Disgusted, but not surprised smh always seems to be the case w those types.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Texas Father-Son Duo Behind Shoving and Skateboard Jan. 6 Assaults on Police Officers Admit to Felony Charges
Woman who staged a fake abduction pleads guilty to new fraud charges
Ex-Texas High School Band Director Who Allegedly Gave Minor Student Expensive Gifts and Spoke of ‘Gay for Pay’ Now Faces Felony Charges
These Sisters Tried To Start a Business. Police Seized Their Cash and Accused Them of Being Drug Traffickers
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Minnesota Dad Executed Daughter’s Boyfriend and Buried Him After Telling Landlord He’d ‘Already Dug the Hole’: Sheriff
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child
Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence to Ohio Couple Who ‘Systematically Beat, Tortured, and Starved’ 8-Year-Old Boy for Years
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor
‘Unspeakable, Unforgettable Evil’: Idaho Father Learns His Fate After He Admits Torturing 9-Year-Old Son to Death
Trans influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest: 'Disturbing and dangerous'
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 90