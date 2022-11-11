"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO