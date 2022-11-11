Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Former Lincoln Athlete Qualifies For NCAA National Cross Country Meet
A Manitowoc Lincoln grad and a senior at Edgewood College in Madison qualified over the weekend for the NCAA Division-3 National Cross-Country Meet in Lansing, Michigan. Ally Verbauwhede of Whitelaw competed Saturday in the North Regional championship at St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Ally covered the 6k distance in 22-minutes...
seehafernews.com
The Curtain Rises For Girls High School Basketball Season
Some local and area High School Girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to open the 2022-’23 season tonight. Here in Manitowoc, the Lutheran Lancers welcome in the Blazers of Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran for a planned 7:15 p.m. varsity tipoff. Other action finds Gibraltar at Two Rivers, Valders at...
seehafernews.com
Miller Wins 700 Tournament At 3Ts
16 local bowlers competed last Friday in the annual 700 Manitowoc County Bowling Association Tournament at 3T’s in Manitowoc. According to Kaitlyn Lewis, President of the MCBA, each bowler rolled 4 games and the top-4 finishers were Ryan Miller with an 846, Brian Hutchinson who turned in an 801, Shawn Loeh with a 790, and Jason Heinzen who posted a 784.
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
seehafernews.com
Local Boating Couple Completes The Great Loop
A Manitowoc couple has completed what is known as the “Great Loop.”. During an appearance on The Coolest Coast with Jason and Tina Prigge, James and Jill Iverson spoke about what they experienced aboard their 33-foot powerboat. James Iverson spoke about their unique trek aboard the Alvin James was...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Historical Society to Host Fundraiser at Noodles & Company
The Manitowoc County Historical Society and the Noodles & Company restaurant in Manitowoc are joining forces to raise money and awareness for local history education at the Pinecrest Historical Village. To participate, all you have to do is eat at Noodles and Company, located at 4530 Calumet Avenue between 4:00...
seehafernews.com
Mamas And Papas Tribute Band Comes To Capitol Civic Center
Those of us who grew up with the Mamas and the Papas in the 1960s will have a special treat tomorrow night (November 16th). A loving tribute to the original rock band will recreate the musical chemistry of their tight, four-part harmonies. The Papas and the Mamas will take to...
seehafernews.com
Outagamie County Crash Claims the Life of an Appleton Man
An Appleton man is dead following a crash in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the crash at the intersection of County Roads A and S in the Town of Center at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Environmental Board to discuss Vegetable Gardens, Solid Waste Stickers
There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Environmental Advisory Board will meet in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:30 p.m. and will start by allowing the public time to voice their input. The group will then look over a presentation regarding Front...
seehafernews.com
Court Proceedings Remain on Hold for Man Connected to Green Bay Homicide
A man connected to the death of Randall Denny on the west side of Green Bay is still waiting to have his day in court. 35-year-old Jacob Ventura was arrested five months ago, but he reportedly has not found an attorney, so his preliminary hearing continues to be delayed. Generally,...
seehafernews.com
Great Lakes Utilities to Hold Several Meetings Today in Manitowoc, Building Board of Appeals to Address Two Appeals
There are numerous meetings on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Great Lakes Utilities Board of Directors has five separate meetings planned for this morning, all of which will begin in the 10:00 hour. These will include the Rate Stabilization Project, Power Supply Project, and Lakeswind Project...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
seehafernews.com
Dopirak Brothers In Lineup Together At Milwaukee School of Engineering
Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduates Mason and Matus Dopirak were in the starting lineup together Saturday for Milwaukee School of Engineering’s basketball game against Martin Luther. The MSOE Raiders roared past the Knights 85-to-45 for their 1st win of the season. Mason was among 3 players in double figures...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss Architectural Plans for Wine Not LLC
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Plan Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by reviewing the site and architectural plan for Wine Not LLC. That business is planned to occupy the building at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Leaders to Discuss Adding “No Parking” Signs on South 30TH Street
It will be a busy start to the week in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Canvassers will be gathering in the 1st Floor Hearing Room in City Hall at 7:30 a.m. to continue their confirmation of the Midterm Election votes, and the Committee on Aging will convene in the Senior Center at 1:30 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Discuss Cell Tower Construction
There are two governmental meetings scheduled for this morning in Manitowoc County. First up will be the Board of Adjustment, which will be in the County Office Complex at 9:00 a.m. They will be looking over an appeal submitted by Vertical Bridge LLC regarding the denial of a cell tower...
seehafernews.com
Two Canines Die in Weekend Fire in Sheboygan
A Sheboygan family is grieving today after they lost their home and their pets in a weekend fire. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews were sent to the home and found...
