Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Former Lincoln Athlete Qualifies For NCAA National Cross Country Meet

A Manitowoc Lincoln grad and a senior at Edgewood College in Madison qualified over the weekend for the NCAA Division-3 National Cross-Country Meet in Lansing, Michigan. Ally Verbauwhede of Whitelaw competed Saturday in the North Regional championship at St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Ally covered the 6k distance in 22-minutes...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

The Curtain Rises For Girls High School Basketball Season

Some local and area High School Girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to open the 2022-’23 season tonight. Here in Manitowoc, the Lutheran Lancers welcome in the Blazers of Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran for a planned 7:15 p.m. varsity tipoff. Other action finds Gibraltar at Two Rivers, Valders at...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Miller Wins 700 Tournament At 3Ts

16 local bowlers competed last Friday in the annual 700 Manitowoc County Bowling Association Tournament at 3T’s in Manitowoc. According to Kaitlyn Lewis, President of the MCBA, each bowler rolled 4 games and the top-4 finishers were Ryan Miller with an 846, Brian Hutchinson who turned in an 801, Shawn Loeh with a 790, and Jason Heinzen who posted a 784.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Boating Couple Completes The Great Loop

A Manitowoc couple has completed what is known as the “Great Loop.”. During an appearance on The Coolest Coast with Jason and Tina Prigge, James and Jill Iverson spoke about what they experienced aboard their 33-foot powerboat. James Iverson spoke about their unique trek aboard the Alvin James was...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Mamas And Papas Tribute Band Comes To Capitol Civic Center

Those of us who grew up with the Mamas and the Papas in the 1960s will have a special treat tomorrow night (November 16th). A loving tribute to the original rock band will recreate the musical chemistry of their tight, four-part harmonies. The Papas and the Mamas will take to...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Outagamie County Crash Claims the Life of an Appleton Man

An Appleton man is dead following a crash in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the crash at the intersection of County Roads A and S in the Town of Center at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems across City of West Bend, WI

November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ready or not, here comes snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Dopirak Brothers In Lineup Together At Milwaukee School of Engineering

Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduates Mason and Matus Dopirak were in the starting lineup together Saturday for Milwaukee School of Engineering’s basketball game against Martin Luther. The MSOE Raiders roared past the Knights 85-to-45 for their 1st win of the season. Mason was among 3 players in double figures...
MILWAUKEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Mustang on the loose in Door County

"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Canines Die in Weekend Fire in Sheboygan

A Sheboygan family is grieving today after they lost their home and their pets in a weekend fire. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews were sent to the home and found...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

