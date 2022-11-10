Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
D2 football playoffs: Benedict, two CIAA squads head get in
Benedict gets the top spot in the D2 playoffs Southern region, while two CIAA programs will play this weekend. The post D2 football playoffs: Benedict, two CIAA squads head get in appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Florida
Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to make it 2 in a row over Florida. The Gamecocks are in Gainesville to take on the Gators. Before kickoff, South Carolina’s Twitter account revealed Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants with the traditional road white jerseys.
FOX Carolina
SEC Nation comes to Columbia for USC/Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SEC Nation will travel to Columbia as South Carolina plays host to No. 5 Tennessee. The show is the SEC Networks weekly, traveling pre-game show. It’ll start from The Horseshoe at 10 a.m. and be on until noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.
WLTX.com
Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading...
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
WYFF4.com
Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
WLTX.com
South Carolina high school football scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 12 of the high school football season saw numerous changes due to the impact of Tropical Depression Nicole. That meant a lot of Saturday games on the schedule. PREP FOOTBALL. Second Round. Lower State. Class AAAAA. Carolina Forest 55, Goose Creek 28. Summerville 35, Lexington...
wearecamdenhs.com
PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION, BULLDOGS VS WILDCATS
The Camden Bulldogs will host the 3rd round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 18th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Wildcats of Dillon with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 15th at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
Saluda resident dies in Sunday morning crash, SCHP says
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a Saluda resident died early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Road near Boulder Drive - roughly five miles northwest of Johnston.
wach.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
WLTX.com
It comes once a month, but some women say they can't get what they need
CAYCE, S.C. — It’s uncomfortable to talk about but for women, like it or not, it comes every month. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four women struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income. In South Carolina, one in five women...
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
